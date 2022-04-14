“You can spread all that sage all around the arena all you want to, you better show up” - Stephen A. Smith on Kyrie Irving returning to Boston with the freshest legs in the NBA

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets have secured a spot in the NBA playoffs after last night's 115-108 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament.

Brooklyn will now be getting ready to face the Boston Celtics in a first-round matchup that is sure to draw plenty of attention. Irving infamously left Boston in 2019, so this will be an emotionally charged game, especially for the Celtics' home crowd.

Irving's performance against the Cavaliers was impressive. He finished with 34 points and 12 assists while shooting 12-of-15 from the field.

Speaking on ESPN's "First Take," analyst Stephen A. Smith said Irving should be ready to "show up" against Boston:

"You can spread all that sage all around the arena all you want to, you better show up."

Kyrie Irving prepares for playoff showdown against Boston Celtics

Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving

The first-round matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics is going to be one of the most exciting showdowns in the NBA playoffs.

Although the Nets found themselves struggling throughout the year, the team still has two of the most dangerous superstars in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Brooklyn will lean on their two players more than ever. Fans will be watching closely to see if the talented duo can carry the Nets against a defensive Boston team.

There will be plenty of attention surrounding Irving and his return to Boston, a place he once called home. Celtics fans will be eager to do anything they can to give their team the ultimate advantage on the court.

The Boston Celtics have been one of the strongest defensive teams in the league. However, the combination of Irving and Durant gives the Brooklyn Nets a chance to beat any team on a nightly basis.

In his last six games of the season, Irving has posted averages of 29.2 PPG, 4.8 RPG, and 6.2 APG. He also shot 44.5% from the field and 42.2% from three-point range.

