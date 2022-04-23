“You can’t celebrate with a player who just stuck a dagger in the heart of your team, come on bro I’m sick” - Stephen A. Smith hilariously calls out Drake for celebrating with Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers have been putting on a show against the Toronto Raptors in their first-round series of the NBA playoffs. They have a 3-0 lead in the series.

After Embiid hit a game-winning three in Game 3, rapper Drake was seen celebrating with the Sixers player.

Stephen A. Smith thought the celebration was interesting since Drake was born in Toronto and is a Raptors fan. He has been seen courtside in many of the Toronto Raptors' games.

Smith, on his ESPN show, “Stephen A’s World,” had this to say about Drake's actions while praising Embiid:

"Wait a minute, is that Drake, laughing it up with Embiid… You can’t celebrate with a player who just stuck a dagger in the heart of your team. Come on, bro, I’m sick, I’m sick."

"Actually, I am not. I love my man Drake, I love seeing him at the games, and I love his humility. He knows what is coming. He got his broom ready. Trust me on that."

It is strange to see Drake celebrating with the team that practically ended his favorite team’s season. However, the musician is an overall NBA fan. He has friendships with many NBA players and has been seen at different stadiums watching other teams play.

Can Joel Embiid lead the Philadelphia 76ers to the NBA Finals?

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid with the ball

It's still just the first round of the NBA playoffs, but Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers look like they could win the Eastern Conference. They are already leading their series against the Toronto Raptors 3-0.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports JOEL EMBIID GETS PAYBACK FOR THE KAWHI SHOT JOEL EMBIID GETS PAYBACK FOR THE KAWHI SHOT https://t.co/CHtefVSnHj

Much of the credit goes to Tyrese Maxey and Embiid, who have been dominating the series. James Harden and Tobias Harris also played crucial roles in the first two wins.

Toronto put up a fight in Game 3, but the game was virtually ended behind Embiid’s 33 points. It does look like the Raptors have been outmatched in this series, partly due to injuries.

If the Sixers make it, the second round will test just how far they can go in the playoffs.

