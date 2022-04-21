“You can’t go a combined 1-for-17” - Shaquille O'Neal slams Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving for their disappointing performance vs Celtics 

Former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal was unimpressed by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving's disappointing displays for the Brooklyn Nets in their Game 2 loss against the Boston Celtics.

Durant and Irving went a combined one-for-17 from the field in the second half as Brooklyn blew a 17-point lead to lose the tie 107-114 on Wednesday (April 20).

O'Neal assessed the Nets' performance on Inside The NBA, saying (via House of Highlights):

"I am disappointed in Brooklyn, they had them (Celtics). The Celtics played terrible in the first half and Brooklyn came out like we knew they were gonna come out with their two superstars (Durant and Irving). Durant knows he has to play better, Kyrie disappeared in the second half."

Shaquille O'Neal continued:

"Boston did what they were supposed to do, they stepped up to the challenge. But listen when you are the superstar(s) you can't go a combined 1-for-17, you can't go 0-for-10."

The Brooklyn Nets played with great intensity throughout the first half. They were efficient on both sides of the ball, which was key to them building a 17-point lead midway through the second quarter. However, they couldn't hold on to it in the second half.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were shut down remarkably well by the Boston Celtics' defense, and the duo made only one field goal on a combined 17 attempts. Durant was even more disappointing as he went 0-for-10 in the second half while recording four turnovers.

The Nets' star duo couldn't do much about the physicality with which the Celtics defended them. Kevin Durant ended up making 20 trips to the foul line, converting 18 shots from the charity stripe as a result.

Shaquille O'Neal lauds referees for letting players play physical, playoff-style basketball

One of the most common complaints former NBA players have is referees easily giving calls in today's game. Shaquille O'Neal is no different when it comes to making that assessment. However, he was satisfied with the refereeing during the Brooklyn Nets-Boston Celtics game on Wednesday.

Here's what the former league MVP said regarding that:

"Kudos to the referees too. Cause' this is a real playoff game, that reminds me of when we played," said Shaquille O'Neal. "You know I don't like referees, but kudos to the referees for letting the guys be physical and letting them play playoff-style basketball."

The Boston Celtics indeed have an aggressive approach defensively, especially against Kevin Durant. They deployed double and triple teams against him, making it difficult for the two-time NBA champion to get to his spots and make shots that he usually converts easily.

Across the first two matches, the C's have held Kevin Durant to only 13 of 41 shooting and forced 12 turnovers from his end. He is also a team-worst +/- -23 for the Nets so far.

