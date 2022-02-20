"You changed the game, it's your fault" - Giannis Antetokounmpo playfully holds Steph Curry responsible for disappointing dunk contest

Giannis Antetokounmpo knew who was to blame for the underwhelming 2022 All-Star Slam Dunk Contest. The Greek Freak playfully held Steph Curry responsible for the subpar marquee competition that took place as the final event on All-Star Saturday night.

The Slam Dunk contest failed to live up to the competitive element of the three-point shooting competition, where Karl-Anthony Towns finished as the winner. There were more misses than hits on display in the last of the three events on Saturday night.

Giannis, who teamed up with his siblings Alex and Thanasis for the Skills Challenge competition, was courtside for the Slam Dunk contest.

Steph Curry was also present on the night alongside wife Ayesha Curry. The couple promoted their new relationship show About Last Night during All-Star Saturday.

Curry stuck around to cheer teammate Juan Toscano-Anderson, who made it to the final round of the Slam Dunk contest against the eventual winner Obi Toppin.

With Curry present to cheer on his Dubs teammate, Giannis took the opportunity to take a fun jab at the Golden State Warriors superstar. He told Curry, in an obvious reference to the excitement provided by the three-point contest compared to the lackluster dunk competition:

"It's your fault. You changed the game, it's your fault."

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry will play together on Team LeBron during the 71st NBA All-Star Game

Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Steph Curry will play for Team LeBron during the All-Star Game to be held on Sunday.

Giannis was the MVP of last season's All-Star Game when he went 16 of 16 from the field and scored 35 points in Team LeBron's 170-150 victory over Team Durant. The Bucks superstar, who will be making his sixth All-Star Game appearance, has tied Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most All-Star selections in Milwaukee history (six).

Steph Curry, meanwhile, is tied with Rick Barry for the second-most All-Star selections (eight) in Golden State Warriors franchise history, behind Paul Arizin (10). Curry is set to start the All-Star Game for a team-record eighth time.

The All-Star Game will be decided by a target score for the third straight season. The game will be over once a team reaches the target score, which will be 24 points more than what the leading team has after three quarters.

The 24 was picked to honor Kobe Bryant, who wore the number for the final 10 seasons of his NBA career.

