"'You changed our lives for the better": Phoenix Suns star Damion Lee celebrates son Daxon's 2nd birthday

Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee is married to Sydel Curry-Lee, the sister of NBA stars Steph and Seth Curry. The two have been married since 2018, and Lee even got to play alongside his brother-in-law Steph Curry with the Golden State Warriors from 2018-2022.

Damion and Sydel Lee have two kids: a son, Daxon Wardell-Xavier Lee, and a daughter, Daryn Alicia Lee. Daxon Wardell-Xavier Lee was born on November 26, 2021, and is celebrating his second birthday this year.

Damion Lee posted a photo on his Instagram profile to celebrate the occasion. It shows the Suns guard carrying his son on his shoulders and has the following caption:

"Cherishing every moment with you. Two years ago, you changed our lives for the better. Love you, Son."

The caption also includes a heart emoji and the hashtag #BigTookieDay.

It received thousands of likes since it was posted. Many of Lee's social media followers have also showered Daxon Wardell-Xavier Lee with birthday blessings.

This moment between Damion Lee and his son gave fans a glimpse into the personal life of the NBA player.

Damion Lee currently out with an injury

Damion Lee hasn't played a single regular season game for the Phoenix Suns this year. He was added to the team's injury list before the season began.

The Phoenix Suns official statement issued on October 1st read Lee has injured his right meniscus and will be out indefinitely. The report also informed the injury was sustained during the team's workout sessions before the preseason games.

Arizona Sports later reported that Lee had to undergo surgery to repair the injury to his meniscus. There has been no update regarding the exact timeline for his return. However, fans can expect the Suns to provide an update as soon as he becomes available.

Aside from Lee, Bradley Beal has also missed a significant amount of time. Recently, Yuta Watanabe was ruled out due to a quadriceps injury. Further, Kevin Durant's status is questionable. He has been listed as day-to-day.

These injuries have certainly hurt the Suns' depth, especially at the wing position. Their coaching staff should make continuous adjustments as their injury situation changes.

Currently, Phoenix stands at 10-6. It stands at number one in the Pacific Division and is third behind the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference.

The Suns' fans hope that Damion Lee and his injured teammates become healthy soon to secure a better position in their conference.