"You are cheap, and you are a lousy owner" - Mike North takes hilarious shot at Michael Jordan while narrating story about MJ's basketball camp for 35 and older

Michael Jordan has an estimated net worth of $2.1 billion, making him one of the wealthiest athletes in the world. Jordan has also owned the Charlotte Hornets since 2010. However, renowned Chicago sports radio personality Mike North took a hilarious verbal shot at Jordan during a recent interview.

In an appearance on the "Barstool Chicago" podcast, North talked about his career as a radio personality in Chicago. He has been involved with the Bulls, White Sox, Cubs, Bears and Blackhawks. The Windy City icon praised Jordan for being a wonderful human being, saying:

"I was there during the Jordan reign ,and that was great. Jordan was unbelievable. He's the most unbelievable person I've ever met."

North also shared a story about attending Jordan's basketball camp for 35-year-olds and older in Las Vegas. Taking a subtle shot at Jordan for his frugality and tenure as the owner of the Charlotte Hornets, he said:

"I went to his camp for three days in Las Vegas, 35 and over. Coach K (Mike Krzyzewski) was our coach. He picked all Chicago guys... He gets the roster, and there was like 20 Chicago guys there. I promoted it on the radio. Jordan wouldn't give me a dime a deal. So yes, you are cheap, but that's beside the point, Mike. And you're a lousy owner."

North also revealed that he used to play blackjack with Jordan back then. He reiterated that Jordan is competitive when it comes to gambling, which could rub some people the wrong way.

Michael Jordan's tenure as Charlotte Hornets' owner

Michael Jordan became a minority owner of the Charlotte Bobcats in 2006. He gained full ownership in 2010 before changing the team's name to the Hornets four years later. Jordan was a great basketball player, but the same can't be said for his tenure as a team owner.

Since becoming the majority owner of the Hornets, the team has only made the postseason thrice. The Hornets have not won a playoff series and have only had four winning seasons under his ownership. The team has gone through several changes in the front office and coaching.

They recently fired head coach James Borrego after four seasons. Borrego led the Hornets to a winning record this season, but losing in the play-in tournament via blowouts in back-to-back years was enough for Michael Jordan to fire him. The Hornets will now enter the offseason with a lot of questions.

Jordan's draft history with the Hornets has not been good either. The only good picks he has made are LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges and PJ Washington. They have missed out on many superstars since 2010.

They include Klay Thompson, Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler, Bradley Beal, Damian Lillard, Draymond Green, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Rudy Gobert, Nikola Jokic, Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell and Bam Adebayo.

