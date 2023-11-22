“You the same chick”: Tony Allen roasts Dillon Brooks over ‘ex girlfriend’ analogy as LeBron James humbles $86 million guard 

Earlier this week, Dillon Brooks referred to himself as an ex-girlfriend the Memphis Grizzlies are missing. Following one of his recent performances, one former player set the record straight with the veteran forward.

While on "The Chris Vernon Show," Tony Allen clapped back at Dillon Brooks' recent comments. He feels the Grizzlies aren't missing anything after LeBron James just torched him and the Houston Rockets.

"You the same chick, believe me," Allen said. "I just saw what LeBron just did to him too. He just gave him 39, 7 and 8. He still over there getting his a** bust. We ain't miss nothing, trust me."

On Sunday, the LA Lakers knocked off the Houston Rockets in a one-point thriller. As Allen mentioned, LeBron's stellar play was a key factor in the win.

Brooks guarded LeBron for roughly 10 minutes in the game, but did not do well slowing him down. With Brooks as his primary defender, the Lakers star scored 17 points on 8-for-13 shooting from the field.

Allen mentioning nothing changing because this was a similar result as last postseason. While still on the Memphis Grizzlies, Brooks failed to guard LeBron in their playoff series.

Are the Memphis Grizzlies missing Dillon Brooks?

Even though they are off to a rough start, it's tough to say the Grizzlies are missing Dillon Brooks. If he were still on the roster, they'd still likely find themselves in a similar situation.

Right now, Memphis sits in 13th place of the Western Conference standings with a record of 3-10. The only teams below them are the San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers. As for Brooks and the Houston Rockets, they are in eight place at 6-6.

The Grizzlies are missing a player, but it isn't Brooks. Ja Morant is the person they need back in the lineup. Without their star guard leading the charge, they've struggled to stay competitive.

Over the summer, the NBA came down hard on Morant with a 25-game suspension. This was due to his social media activity, where he was seen holding a firearm in multiple live videos. At this point, Memphis still has to hold out for another month before the All-Star point guard is able to start suiting up in games.

Through the first few weeks of his Rockets' tenure, Brooks has mananged to play well. He is averaging just under 14 points per game, and is shooting 50% from the field and beyond the arc.