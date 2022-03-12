“You come at Ben, you come at us” - Kyrie Irving says Brooklyn Nets played for Ben Simmons in blowout win over Philadelphia 76ers

Kyrie Irving is supporting his new teammate, Ben Simmons. The star said the Brooklyn Nets played for Simmons when they faced the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.

The Wells Fargo Center in Phladelphia was hostile as soon as Simmons entered the arena. The Nets, however, didn't let the heated environment get to them as they blasted the 76ers 129-100.

Although the crowd booed their former player who had held out all season until forcing a trade, Brooklyn kept silencing them all game.

Speaking about standing up for Simmons and embracing him as a part of the organization, Irving, who had 22 points, said:

"When we played tonight, we definitely felt like Ben was on our heart. You could see it. He was wearing it, and we just wanted to go out there and play for him and play well. But, lik,e again, it's not an individual thing for us. We all felt it. We're all there. We all deal.

"If you come at Ben, you come at us. If you come at anyone else on our team, you come at all of us. That's the mentality."

Nets Videos @SNYNets "It's not an individual thing for us. We all felt it. We're all there. If you come at Ben, you come at us" - Kyrie Irving "It's not an individual thing for us. We all felt it. We're all there. If you come at Ben, you come at us" - Kyrie Irving https://t.co/xWvpdIah3U

The former NBA champion showed his love for his new teammates: Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond, who were all involved in the trade. Irving emphasized how difficult it is to move teams in the league:

"I think playing for Ben in this night, meaning something to Ben, not only Ben, but Dre, Seth. When you get traded in this league, it is not easy to deal with. And you pick up your stuff that you've made a home out of. You're in one city, you have to transfer out to another city. It's not always easy, so we tried to welcome them in with open arms."

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Ben Simmons' reaction after this KD bucket Ben Simmons' reaction after this KD bucket 😂 https://t.co/610fURpdzQ

How important is Kyrie Irving to the Brooklyn Nets' championship aspirations?

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving shoots against the Charlotte Hornets

Kyrie Irving is one of the most skilful players in the history of the game. His 50-point performance against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday exemplified his elite talent. The seven-time All-Star shot the ball at a jaw-dropping 78.9% clip.

Brooklyn Netcast @BrooklynNetcast



50 Points

6 Assists

3 Rebounds

79 FG%

75 3P%

85 FT%



Art Kyrie Irving tonight:50 Points6 Assists3 Rebounds79 FG%75 3P%85 FT%Art Kyrie Irving tonight: 50 Points 6 Assists3 Rebounds 79 FG%75 3P%85 FT%Art 🎨 https://t.co/wBsIoQSGLQ

With reports suggesting a change in New York City's vaccine mandate may happen, Irving could soon play full time. The Nets (34-33) have 15 games left, but he is only able to play in four of those.

If Irving could start all of them, they have a chance to qualify for the playoffs without going into the play-in tournament. Although the Nets were able to get Simmons, Curry and Drummond, having Kyrie definitely gives them a huge boost.

He is one of the best ball handlers and can make shots in the clutch. Before his playoff injury last season, Irving averaged 22.7 points per game in nine playoff games. He looked terrific, but the ankle injury ended his season.

With Irving and Kevin Durant, the Nets have two veterans with championship experience. They can be unstoppable together. And having added a strong supporting cast, the Nets could certainly make a playoff run.

