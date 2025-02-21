"You compare him to Wilt Chamberlain" - Former NBA champ dismisses Victor Wembanyama from ever joining LeBron James vs. MJ GOAT debate

While Victor Wembanyama is only in his second season in the NBA, his unique blend of height, athleticism, grace, and versatility has already made him an incredibly dominant player. Before having his season shut down due to deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder, Wembanyama was on his way to becoming the youngest Defensive Player of the Year in league history.

Ad

Despite that, former NBA champion Sean Elliott, who won a title with the San Antonio Spurs in 1999 under coach Gregg Popovich, believes that rather than Wembanyama eventually entering the Greatest of All Time debate alongside Michael Jordan and LeBron James, he'll be compared to Wilt Chamberlain.

Throughout his career, Chamberlain recorded several jaw-dropping performances that, looking back, seem hard for some fans to believe. In addition to his 100-point game, Chamberlain had eight games with 40+ points and 40+ rebounds.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Similarly, much like Wembanyama, Chamberlain was a defensive menace, and although only 112 games towards the back end of his career have blocks recorded, he averaged 8.8 blocks during those games.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Because of that, Elliott believes Victor Wembanyama will be more like Chamberlain than Jordan or James. During Friday's episode of "Run It Back" on FanDuel TV, he explained:

"You compare him to Big Dave, you compare him to Hakeem, you compare him to Wilt Chamberlain," Elliot said (Timestamp: 9:10). "Because his numbers and what he's going to do statistically is going to be more like Wilt I think than anybody where he's going to have know 30, 20, and 10 blocks, five six steals."

Ad

Ad

Kevin Durant offers Victor Wembanyama words of support following a season-ending blood clot

Following the All-Star break, Victor Wembanyama was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis, with a blood clot being discovered in his shoulder during a medical exam after returning to San Antonio.

According to reports, Wemby had been dealing with lingering fatigue despite having time off following the All-Star festivities, and when he got back to San Antonio, the franchise's medical team performed several tests to determine the culprit.

Ad

Once it was discovered that Wembanyama had a blood clot in his shoulder and would have to be on blood thinners for the next three to six months, the NBA community began to throw its collective support behind the big man.

Before the Spurs' game against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, Victor Wembanyama received some heartfelt words of support from Kevin Durant, who said that the whole NBA community is probably thinking about the young star right now.

Ad

While speaking with members of the press pregame, he was quoted by Sports Illustrated as saying:

“I’m thinking about Vic. I’m sure the whole basketball world is thinking about it, but somebody like that who has a strong mind … he’s going to put his best foot forward. I don’t even know Vic well enough, but I can just tell," Durant said. "Go find some more Legos to put together, read some new books and then when it’s time to get back on the court... lock in."

Ad

While the diagnosis has left some fans fearful that the blood clot could end Victor Wembanyama's career the same way blood clots ended the career of Chris Bosh, there's optimism within the Spurs organization that the ailment is an isolated one.

The problem is that over the next several months, Wembanyama will have to be on blood thinners. Because of that, a blow to the head could result in a brain bleed, and as such, he will be sidelined until the start of next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback