"You complete us": Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's wife Hailey Summers lays bare true feelings to celebrate their baby boy’s first birthday 

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is well on his way to a second round playoff berth and maybe even the first MVP award of his career. However, the 26-year-old is winning off of the court as well. He and his wife, former soccer player Hailey Summers, are celebrating the first birthday of their child, Ares.

Both Summers and Gilgeous-Alexander are athletes, but have bonded together over past eight years, getting married in 2024 on Valentine's Day. Their son is one year old and both parents reflected on the past year, showing the love for their first child. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Summers posted a joint Instagram post on Friday with a message that showed just how much their son means to them.

"No no no!! One already 😭 where does the time go!! Happy birthday to our little man, you complete us ❤️," said Summers and Gilgeous-Alexander about her son.

The family reflected on the past year together.

Summers and her son have a close bond.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the surrounding community have always had a tight bond with their star players, and Shai Gilgeous Alexander is no different. Fans have supported the young couple as they raise their child and they have felt the love from the fanbase that is considered one of the best that the NBA has to offer.

Fans hope that the birthday of his son will give Shai Gilgeous-Alexander the boost he needs to lead the Thunder on a deep playoff run through the Western Conference.

How far can Shai Gilgeous-Alexander carry the Thunder in the postseason?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder have been the NBA's most dominant team for the majority of the season. The team won 68 games during the regular season and has yet to lose a postseason game, winning Game 1 of their first round series against the Memphis Grizzlies by a staggering 51 points. The team is expected to take care of business in the opening round soon.

Looking ahead, the challenge for Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. gets much more difficult. However, the MVP favorite is only one part of one of the league's deepest rosters. Fellow All-Star Jalen Williams and sophomore phenom Chet Holmgren have developed into capable co-stars that can keep the Thunder afloat when Gilgeous-Alexander rests.

While the team is talented all around, the truth of the matter is that they will go as far as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads them in the playoffs. Fans hope that their star can capture some of the magic that former Thunder MVPs Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook had in order to lead their team to their first championship since moving to Oklahoma City back in 2008.

