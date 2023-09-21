"You are cutting yourself short": Stephen A. Smith unleashes tirade on Dwight Howard, accusing him of self-sabotage amid Warriors rumors

Eight-time All-Star center Dwight Howard reportedly completed his workout with the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. This comes after Howard publicly voiced his interest in playing for the franchise in the past.

However, he also expressed his skepticism that the Warriors would be interested in signing a traditional center given their fast-paced, spacing-heavy offense. Likewise, Howard said that he is doubtful that the team would choose him over a lesser-known player with less off-court drama.

It appears that ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has heard enough from the big man, though, as he recently called out Howard for selling himself short.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During a recent episode of “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” Smith reminded Howard that he is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, among other accolades:

“Dwight Howard, I’m here for you, my brother. Forgive you for what you do not know.

“Dwight Howard, you are a three-time Defensive Player of the Year. I know it was over a decade ago, but from 2008 to 2011 you were a three-time Defensive Player of the Year. You went to the Finals when Kobe (Bryant) beat you in 2009. You won the championship in 2020 in the Bubble with the Lakers.

“Right now, Dwight Howard, do you want to get a nine-to-five? … What is it that you’re looking for exactly? Last time I checked, you want to play basketball.”

Smith then reminded Howard that the Warriors’ best center is Kevon Looney, who isn’t a dominant big man by any stretch of the imagination. The ESPN analyst also listed all of the positive attributes that Howard could bring to Golden State:

“Why the hell would you, Dwight Howard, with Kevon Looney in the lineup, sit up there and cut yourself short?

“You’ve lost faith in your ability? Playing in Taiwan last year was too traumatizing for you, you’re not the same? What the hell are you doing? … You are a big man who can literally contribute to a champion or a championship.

"You can rebound, you can defend, you can block shots. You don’t have to shoot, and they would still love you. Your competition in all likelihood, would be Kevon Looney. … And you are cutting yourself short.”

Smith then concluded his rant by reiterating to Howard that he would be an asset to the Warriors and to stop selling himself short:

“I don’t know what the hell they eat over there in Taiwan, but clearly you’ve been sipping or chewing on something over there that has clouded your brain.

“Dwight Howard, you’d be great for the Golden State Warriors, that is my point. You’d be great for the Golden State Warriors. The damn shame is that Stephen A. had to tell the world because you passed on telling them yourself.”

Warriors veterans have approved potential Dwight Howard signing

Eight-time All-Star center Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard may be unsure about the Golden State Warriors’ interest in him. However, it appears that the Warriors’ veterans have already given their approval of the big man.

According to Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas, Golden State’s vets have “signed off on the idea of bringing Dwight into the fold.” Dumas added that a decision on Howard’s future could be made shortly.

Expand Tweet

However, ESPN’s Kendra Andrews reported on Monday that Howard was “just another workout” for the Warriors and was not guaranteed to get signed:

“While this has brought up a lot of conversation externally I'm told that the Warriors are looking at this just as another workout, just another guy they are bringing in to get a look at.

“They want to bring in a veteran, they want to bring in a big man. By bringing him into San Francisco this week, that doesn't mean he is a member of the team. This is just another part of the process as they look to fill out the remaining roster spots.”

Howard averaged 23.2 points, 16.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per game over 20 games for the Taoyuan Leopards of the T1 League in Taiwan last season.

Also read: 5 reasons why Warriors should sign Dwight Howard ahead of 2023-24 NBA season