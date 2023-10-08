"You can't deal with the stress": Stephen A. Smith hilariously pleads Shaquille O'Neal to not run for president

Throughout the years, Shaquille O'Neal has made a reputation for being one of the funniest guys in NBA history. His on and off-court antics are the main reasons many fans love the big man. O'Neal, being the goofy guy that he is, recently went on social media to troll fans and the sports world that he could be running for president of the United States.

Shaquille O'Neal posted a picture of himself on X wearing a customized shirt that clearly advertises him running for president of the country. While it was obviously a joke considering it's Shaq, it wouldn't necessarily be impossible for an athlete to participate in politics. One good example would be WWE Hall of Famer Glenn Jacobs, better known as Kane, who is currently the mayor of Knox County.

With that in mind, seeing the "Big Diesel" running for president isn't entirely a bizarre thing. However, prominent sports analyst Stephen A. Smith didn't agree with Shaq's joke and hilariously called him out, pointing out why the big man couldn't handle being president.

"You need to stop," Smith replied on O'Neal's X account. "You know good and well you can’t deal with the stress"

Shaquille O'Neal was once apolitical

Once upon a time, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal never once voted in the world of politics. However, that all changed in 2020 when O'Neal shockingly admitted to have voted for the first time at the age of 48 years old.

While acknowledging that he had no valid justification for abstaining from voting previously, O'Neal attributed his change of perspective to his increased engagement in supporting local candidates during elections. He notably contributed to Fani Willis's successful campaign for District Attorney in Atlanta and extended his involvement to sheriff elections in Lafayette, Louisiana, and Naples, Florida.

Additionally, O'Neal joined forces with former First Lady Michelle Obama in her voting initiative, "When We All Vote." Recognizing that his admission might lead to some jests, he expressed the satisfaction of finally participating in the voting process.

Throughout Shaquille O'Neal's extensive career spanning nearly two decades in professional basketball, he refrained from publicly addressing political matters or lending his support to any particular candidate. The former LA Lakers star disclosed that his comprehension of the electoral college system was incomplete before 2020.

O'Neal articulated a cautious approach toward expressing opinions, particularly on platforms like social media, emphasizing the potential risks for athletes. His perspective emphasizes that individuals should abstain from commenting on subjects unless they possess expertise or substantial experience in them. This could be a reason why he never tapped into politics in the past.