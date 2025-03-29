"You decide to try to f**k with me": Mark Cuban takes no prisoners in response to ex-Mavs employee calling for his exit from Dallas

Mark Cuban might have sold his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks back in Nov. 2023, but he isn't free from the backlash from fans. Many are still upset about the team's decision to trade away franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers before this year's trade deadline and let him know about it.

Cuban is a successful businessman who purchased a majority stake in the team in 2000 for $285 million, according to The New York Times. Cuban is one of the more popular owners in the NBA, but when Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison decided to trade Doncic away for Anthony Davis, nobody in the Mavericks' front office was safe from ridicule.

Mark Cuban went back and forth with ex-Mavs employee Gavin Mulloy on Facebook after Mulloy said that Cuban "should be run out of Dallas" as punishment for trading away the team's superstar. Cuban had strong words for Mulloy when he said that he'd give up his salary for Luka Doncic to return to the team, calling him out for only complaining when things got bad.

"Go back to what I said when I sold the team...I honestly got tired of the growing number of fans who became p***** on social media. People exactly like you," responded Cuban.

"I paid your salary. I gave you a bonus I didn't have to give you. Then Nico and the new owners do something none of us liked and you decide to try to f**k with me. Thank you for confirming I made the right decision."

As is the case with every team owner in professional sports, Mark Cuban opened himself up to criticism from the fanbase the minute he decided to buy a stake in the team. However, he has clearly had enough of it.

What did Mark Cuban do during his time as the majority owner of the Dallas Mavericks?

When he was at the helm, Mark Cuban revamped the Dallas Mavericks' operations, slashing ticket and concession prices to get people to come to games. He went as far as to make attending a Mavericks game cheaper than the normal family activities available in Dallas at the time, including heading to a popular food chain.

"It's less expensive to come to a Mavericks game than to take your family to McDonald's," said Cuban to Dallas residents to convince them to attend games.

Mark Cuban defended himself as the owner of the Mavericks saying that he helped to keep ticket prices low and put more emphasis on the fans' experiences at the game rather than his team's bottom line.

"I did every d*** thing I could for 23 years... I had $2 tickets for multiple years," said Cuban to his ex-employee. "When I sold there were always 4k tickets under $29. I made money 2 out of 23 year I was the majority owner."

Cuban worked to build one of the more committed fanbases in the NBA while he was the owner and reaped the rewards when Dirk Nowitzki led the team to a title in 2011.

