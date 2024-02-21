"You are definitely bragging, my G": James Harden's $17,000 pearl-embellished Louis Vuitton tracksuit gets NBA fans' endorsement

On Tuesday, LA Clippers star guard James Harden showcased his latest Louis Vuitton outfit on X/Twitter, earning approval from NBA fans.

Harden donned Louis Vuitton’s pearl-embellished technical cotton track top and the corresponding pearl-embellished track pants. The top ($10,800) and pants ($6,200), sold separately, amount to around $17,000.

In his Twitter caption, Harden quipped about struggling with humility.

“Tryna be modest, it sound like I’m braggin,” Harden wrote.

However, fans were seemingly fine with the former MVP’s lack of modesty, as they praised his lavish tracksuit look.

“You are definitely bragging, my G,” one fan said.

“U got that s**t on,” another said.

Meanwhile, others expressed excitement to see Harden and the Clippers return to play later this week upon the conclusion of the 2024 NBA All-Star break.

“Hopefully you’re enjoying your break, back to hooping on Thursday, broski,” one fan said.

“Can’t wait to see you hoop again,” another said.

Below are some more of the top fan reactions to Harden’s Louis Vuitton tracksuit:

James Harden among several NBA stars closely associated with Louis Vuitton

James Harden has long been closely associated with Louis Vuitton, having sported the brand’s attire ahead of countless games. That includes shortly after he was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the LA Clippers earlier this season.

Ahead of a Nov. 8 matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, Harden turned heads in an outfit from Louis Vuitton’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection designed by Kid Super. The ensemble featured a cream-colored puffer jacket and a keepall bag.

However, the 10-time All-Star isn’t the only NBA star connected to Louis Vuitton. Others include San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama and LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James.

As for Wembanyama, the 7-foot-4 Frenchman was recently named Louis Vuitton’s newest ambassador.

According to the 20-year-old, partnering with the French luxury brand marked an ideal partnership.

“To me, it's the best. It's the best partner I can think of,” Wembanyama said. “To me it made a lot of sense to partner with LV — you know, French excellence. The expertise is something that I feel very much attracted to.”

Meanwhile, in January, James was chosen to be the face of Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2024 campaign.

Thus, it looks like fans can expect to see plenty more players sporting Louis Vuitton outfits over the remainder of the season.

