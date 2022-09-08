“You don’t find me ugly crying on the court for no reason”- Steph Curry believes his 4th ring holds the most meaning for his legacy, says the previous rings were a validation to his game

Steph Curry further etched his name in the NBA history books after an outstanding 2022 NBA Finals appearance. The Golden State Warriors guard believes his fourth ring holds the most meaning for his legacy.

Although Curry had three rings, he had never won the finals MVP award, which made some question his resume. However, the league's all-time 3-point leading scorer led the Warriors to their fourth title in eight years and was awarded his first finals MVP.

Teammate Draymond Green has said the fourth championship meant the most to him, and Curry shares that sentiment. In a recent interview, he revealed that his most recent victory is "the most special."

"You don’t find me ugly crying on the court for no reason," Curry said. "That raw emotion that came out after Game 6 kind of signaled how much this meant to me, how much this meant to our team.

"The first one, you don’t really know what you’re doing until you accomplish it, and then you’re celebrating. The next two were kind of validation, trying to remain champions. But after these last three years and winning that one, definitely the most special."

When asked if he would choose the titles he won with Kevin Durant over this, he said:

"No, I want this one. No, give me this one, all day, every day.

Curry has said that their 2017 squad would defeat arguably the best team in league history (the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls). But he doesn't value that championship more.

Curry has said that their 2017 squad would defeat arguably the best team in league history (the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls). But he doesn't value that championship more.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will be looking for a second consecutive title

(L-R) Juan Toscano-Anderson, Draymond Green, Steph Curry, Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors, winners of Best Team at the 2022 ESPYs

The Warriors put together an outstanding display last season and will be looking to run it back. Although they have lost several role players, including Gary Payton II, they have maintained their core.

Andrew Wiggins has been an incredible addition, and he proved it in his first playoffs with the Warriors. He took on the responsibility of guarding the opposition's best player, while also producing on the offensive end.

Andrew Wiggins has been an incredible addition, and he proved it in his first playoffs with the Warriors. He took on the responsibility of guarding the opposition's best player, while also producing on the offensive end.

With their core of Curry, Green, Klay Thompson and now Wiggins, they will be looking to contend for the 2023 title. They are the early favorites to win it all next season.

Another championship campaign would be the seventh in franchise history. It would also be the fifth for Curry in the last nine years.

