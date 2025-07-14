“You don’t think I’m that good no more”: Kevon Looney pinpoints the last straw that triggered his Warriors exit

Much to everyone’s surprise, fan favorite center Kevon Looney left the Golden State Warriors during the offseason, signing a two-year, $16 million contract with the New Orleans Pelicans. The Warriors had drafted Looney with the No. 30 pick in 2015, and he spent 10 seasons in the Bay Area, winning four championships.

While speaking to Marcus Thompson on Friday's "Warriors Plus Minus," Kevon Looney said that he felt the Warriors lacked faith in him. He mentioned that his lack of playing time during the playoffs ended up being the final nail in the coffin.

"I wouldn't say that, Quinn's my guy, but it was anybody but me it seemed like. They're not giving me the chance to really let me do what I do. It was like, y'all don't trust me. They put me in at the end of Game 7, at that point, I was like, 'Alright, y'all really don't think I'm that good no more, what's the problem?'”

Looney played limited minutes for the Golden State Warriors last season. He made 76 appearances, averaging 4.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists. His numbers took a hard hit during the playoffs, with him barely playing more than 10 minutes through 12 games.

Looney was key in the Golden State Warriors dynasty, posting several key performances in the playoffs. He was one of the team’s most sidelined players, often playing second fiddle to new centers like James Wiseman and Quentin Post. While Looney never got a lot of playing time, his impact was felt by the fans who consider him a Bay Area hero.

The Golden State Warriors are expected to bring in a one-time NBA Champion to replace Kevon Looney

The Golden State Warriors have been linked to former Boston Celtics center Al Horford since the start of free agency. Over the past week, multiple major news outlets have reported that Horford is nearing a deal with the Bay Area team.

The 39-year-old is nearing the twilight of his 18-year NBA career. While Horford might be aging, he is still one of the most intelligent centers in the league and could easily fill in for Kevon Looney.

Following the Warriors’ exit from the 2025 playoffs, coach Steve Kerr mentioned that he doesn’t want to start Draymond Green at center next season. So, with the way things are going, the Dubs could end up with a center rotation consisting of Quinten Post, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Draymond Green.

