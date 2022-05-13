“You don’t want to be the second fiddle to Charles.… He said ‘I already talked to Charles’” - John Skipper says he tried very hard to convince Shaquille O'Neal to join ESPN

LA Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal has always been known for his personality both on and off the basketball court. One of the game's most charismatic players, O'Neal was also a dominant force with his rare combination of power and quickness.

Although Shaquille O'Neal was a dominant player on the court, he continued to be one of the most popular players off the court as well. His personality has generated a number of marketable opportunities.

One of those opportunities involved Shaq keeping his presence around the NBA after his playing days were over. Since retiring, O'Neal has gone on to join TNT's "Inside The NBA," as one of the analysts for the popular show.

O'Neal wasn't just recruited by TNT, as other rival competitors attempted to lure him away. In a recent episode of "The Dan Patrick Show," former ESPN president John Skipper was asked if he ever tried to get Charles Barkley to come to ESPN.

Skipper went on to confirm that, but also said that ESPN attempted to get Shaquille O'Neal to join ESPN before the legendary big man decided on joining TNT, stating:

"I once remember talking to Shaq who's a very good guy very friendly and I tried very hard to convince him, you don't want to be the second fiddle to Charles, come over here to ESPN you'll be the star.

"And he said I already talked to Charles and Charles said all I got to do is show up and I don't have to rehearse, I don't have to be on Sportscenter, I don't have to be on PTI, I don't have to be on NBA countdown, I can just work come in sit down and chew it up and so yeah it was hard to get him."

Shaquille O'Neal continues to thrive in post-NBA career

Since joining TNT's "Inside The NBA," O'Neal has seen his platform grow with each passing year. The legendary big man has been another building block for the award-winning show, joining famous sports personalities such as Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley.

Not only has Shaq become a part of one of the top NBA shows on television, he's also continued to see his platform blossom in the podcasting world.

Shaq has always been a player that fans of basketball gravitate to, as he's never afraid to voice his opinion about numerous storylines. For now, it looks as if O'Neal will continue to thrive at TNT.

