“You don’t win? You’re still going towards Victor Wembanyama” - NBA insider says the Utah Jazz have more leverage over the New York Knicks in the sweepstakes for 3x All-Star

The New York Knicks continue to be linked with Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell after a report suggested Utah would be willing to move Mitchell.

After the Jazz traded star big man Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, many thought Utah had chosen to make Mitchell their centerpiece. But it now sounds as if the Jazz are beginning a rebuild.

NBA insider Dave McMenamin said that Utah has more leverage because they want to lose in order to have a chance to draft hyped prospect Victor Wembanyama.

“You don’t win? You’re still going towards Victor Wembanyama,” McMenamin said.

Although trade negotiations continue to heat up between the Jazz and the Knicks, it remains to be seen what type of package Utah is seeking.

Mitchell has blossomed into one of the league's most explosive combo guards in five seasons.

After blossoming into a star with the Utah Jazz, Donovan Mitchell could be the next player on the way out for the organization. Mitchell became the latest star to hit the trade market alongside Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant. The Jazz are trending towards a rebuild in the wake of last year's hiring of Danny Ainge in the front office.

Utah has put together impressive rosters only to end with playoff disappointments, never reaching the Western Conference finals in the past six seasons.

With center Rudy Gobert out, the initial thinking was that the Jazz would build around Mitchell. Now it looks as if that thought process has shifted, as Utah embarks on a complete rebuild.

The New York Knicks have been connected to Mitchell, and some are considering the organization the favorite to land the 25-year-old guard. If the Knicks are willing to go forward with a trade for Mitchell, it would likely cost them a considerable amount of future draft compensation.

After previously shutting down inquiries on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Utah Jazz are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN.

Last season, Mitchell averaged 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 44.8%, including 35.5% from 3-point range.

Mitchell has been an All-Star in each of the past three seasons after being named to the All-Rookie team in 2017-18. He was the No. 13 pick in 2017 after two seasons at Louisville, where he blossomed as a sophomore.

