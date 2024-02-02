"You were ducking me”: Charles Barkley calls out newest All-Star Tyrese Maxey's career night over golf commitment

Tyrese Maxey exploded for a career-high 51 points in leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a much-needed 127-124 win over the Utah Jazz on Thursday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak and came just hours after the point guard earned his first NBA All-Star selection. Maxey shot 17-for-27, including 7-for-9 from deep and hit 10-of-11 free throws.

Maxey has now hit the half-century mark for the second time this season following his 50-point masterpiece against the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 12. Only three other players in Sixers history have at least two 50-point games in a single season. Maxey joined legends Wilt Chamberlain, Allen Iverson and teammate Joel Embiid on the list.

After the game, the “Inside the NBA” crew had a chance to interview the former Kentucky star after his impressive outing. While the other hosts promptly talked about basketball, Charles Barkley had a surprise start to his conversation with Maxey:

“I heard you canceled your golf tournament last summer ‘cause you were ducking me.”

Tyrese Maxey responded:

“No, no, no. We’re gonna run back this tournament this summer, for sure. I gotta get in some practice first.”

The newly named All-Star was scheduled to host the Tyrese Maxey Family and Friends Celebrity Golf Tournament. As Charles Barkley is an avid golfer, he must have known then that the event was scrapped.

After the detour, Barkley congratulated Maxey for a well-deserved selection into the NBA All-Star game and urged him to sustain his impressive performances. “Chuck” didn’t have to motivate the point guard. With Joel Embiid likely out for weeks due to a torn meniscus in his left knee, Maxey has to keep playing well.

Charles Barkley once got Tyrese Maxey’s name wrong

Charles Barkley and the “Inside the NBA” crew covered a game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks last season. At that time, Tyrese Maxey still played a secondary playmaking role behind then-league assists leader James Harden.

During one sequence in the game, Barkley had this to say:

“First of all, that was a bad play by James [Harden]. Tyrone Maxey is wide open, wide open.”

When Barkley’s co-hosts corrected him for his mistake, the Philadelphia 76ers legend dug down:

“Who the hell named their kid Tyrese, anyway? Tyrone is the better name than Tyrese.”

A few months later, not only did Barkley get Tyrese Maxey’s name right, but he also knew that the Sixers star canceled his golf tournament.

