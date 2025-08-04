  • home icon
"You dumb f*k": Nicki Minaj surprisingly drags Shaquille O'Neal into fiery Dez Bryant tirade as Cowboys drama explodes

By Arian Kashyap
Published Aug 04, 2025 13:05 GMT
Shaquille O'Neal posing for a picture during the NBA Cup's red-carpet event, Nicki Minaj pictured courtside during an NBA game, Dez Bryant throws the softball during teh MLB All-Star event

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant’s ongoing feud with Jerry Jones escalated on Sunday after he brought rap star Nicki Minaj into the mix. In an unexpected twist, Minaj dragged Shaquille O’Neal into the drama, adding another layer to the Cowboys’ unraveling saga.

The artist shared a rap verse on X (formerly Twitter) targeting Dez Bryant, pairing it with a photo of her alongside Shaquille O’Neal, further stirring conversation online.

"Hey it’s Dad. Dad???? As in Grand Dad????? Oh wow hi!!!! I missed you!!!! No it’s Baghdad you f*ng coon you bombed with that 31 year old tea that was supposed to gag. Now they know your RECENT TEA you dumb fuk. Or should I say your recent… C TEA E LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO," Minaj tweeted.
Minaj’s tweet featuring Shaq left many fans puzzled, sparking speculation and calls for clarity.

"I have absolutely no idea what you talking ab but NO WAY you taking Shaq😭✌🏾," a fan said.
"N**ga where shaq come from lmfaoooo," another fan said.

Despite no explanation being provided, the lyric was aimed at Bryant, who dragged Minaj into his beef with Jerry Jones on Saturday.

"I could give some wild cowboy stories…I’m thinking about @NICKIMINAJ," Bryant tweeted.

The jab prompted a response from Nicki Minaj, who didn’t appear pleased about being name-dropped by Bryant.

"Hey, its Nicki Minaj. How about we play a game? 🏈 Every time you do a “Jerry Jones” or “NFL” story time, I’ll do a “story time” of my own," Minaj responded.
The feud between Jerry Jones and Dez Bryant has taken a turn, now centering on a back-and-forth with Nicki Minaj. With Shaq also dragged in, the tension continues to escalate.

Shaquille O’Neal was once turned down by Nicki Minaj on live TV after a surprise proposal during a freestyle

Despite rising to fame as a basketball legend, Shaquille O’Neal is a man of many talents. Beyond the court, he’s known for his philanthropy and musical ventures in both EDM and rap. The center put his rap skills on display during an episode of the "NBA on TNT" show, alongside Nicki Minaj.

However, his freestyle soon turned into a proposal.

"I’m B-I-G, Nicki Minaj will you marry me?” he rhymed.

The surprise proposal drew a quick response from Minaj, who shut it down with a blunt “No.” Despite the live TV rejection, Shaq handled it with ease, keeping the moment light and finishing the segment with a confident freestyle.

