"You should be embarrassed": Warriors fans bash Rachel Nichols for saying Golden State relies on free throws

Golden State Warriors fans are upset with Rachel Nichols for what she said about the team and their free throws. Nichols is getting bashed online by Warriors supporters for saying that Golden State relies on free throws to win their games this season.

On a recent episode of "Undisputed," the crew of Nichols, Skip Bayless and Keyshawn Johnson are discussing the potential LA Lakers-Warriors matchup in the NBA Play-In Tournament. She caught the ire of Warriors fans for saying this about the team's free throws:

"One thing that worries me about the Warriors, for them in terms of what the future would look like and maybe in that do-or-die play-in game if it happens, is we look at that Boston-Milwaukee game last night, right? Two free throws for the entire game and none for Boston. The Warriors are a team that depends on their free throws."

The Golden State Warriors currently ranked 27th in free throw attempts per game, which disproved Rachel Nichols' claim. Steph Curry isn't even getting a lot of free throws unlike other stars in the league.

Warriors fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their displeasure:

"You should be embarrassed lol," @WardeIICurry30 wrote.

"Ok, so she doesn't watch the Warriors.. got it," @yayareaskipper commented.

"I can't believe people like her are payed to do this as a analyst," @babyfacedubs remarked.

Here are other Warriors fans taking turns firing shots at Rachel Nichols:

"Isn't this the girl that got piped by Jimmy in the bubble?" @RatiodByJay asked.

"Delete this show bruh they fell off so hard once Shannon left. It's just a bunch of terrible takes now," @tejveer092305 claimed.

"She should focus on opening only fans if she can't watch games she's paid to," @i_sponjy suggested.

Rachel Nichols clarifies her comments about Warriors

Due to her viral remarks and how the Golden State Warriors fanbase responded, Rachel Nichols clarified what she said. Nichols replied to one of the posts on X that she should have not used the word "depends" because it was not her point.

The 50-year-old analyst further explained that she meant teams with great free throw shooters like the Warriors are not benefitting from not getting to the free throw line.

It's a valid reason given how calls are tight in the playoffs, but it doesn't erase the fact that the LA Lakers, the Warriors' potential play-in opponents, get to the free throw line a lot. Some might attribute it to ref bias, while others would point out the Lakers' aggressiveness around the basket.

