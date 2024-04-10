“Worry about making the playoffs first”: NBA fans mock Klay Thompson for believing Warriors can make a 2023 Heat-like postseason run 

The Golden State Warriors and Klay Thompson have continued their attempt to claw their way out of 10th place in the Western Conference. With the postseason in sight, the team sits in 10th place in the West, just half a game behind the LA Lakers in ninth place. Moreover, they remain just one game behind the eighth-place Sacramento Kings.

With three games left in the season, the team's hopes of winning an NBA title run through the play-in tournament, where they will likely meet the LA Lakers. After a big win over LA on Tuesday night, Klay Thompson and Co. seemed to express a sense of motivation and optimism in the face of the task ahead.

Klay Thompson believes that he and the Golden State Warriors can follow in the footsteps of the Miami Heat and ruffle some feathers in the playoffs. As he indicated after a big win over the Lakers on Tuesday, the team is incredibly motivated to follow in Miami's footsteps.

"We take a lot of motivation from the Heat last year who had to play two play-in games and made it all the way to the Finals.

"I think we're capable of a run like that. We obviously can't look ahead, but whatever happens, we will be ready. We know that it can be done. There is no task too tall for us."

Fans were quick to react to the comments, with many reckoning that the Warriors don't have what it takes to reach the finals.

Previewing Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors' potential play-in standing

While the Golden State Warriors seem destined to compete in the play-in tournament, given the current standings, the team could improve their standing. With three games left in their season, the team is within striking distance of eighth-place.

Per the format of the play-in tournament, the ninth and tenth-place teams will meet in a knockout-style game that will see the loser eliminated. The winner of the game will then face the loser of the seventh-eighth-place game to secure the eighth seed in the playoffs.

While it results in an uphill battle for teams, as the Miami Heat have shown, it's possible for a play-in team to overcome the odds and make it to the NBA Finals. Of course, as Draymond Green indicated post-game, the Warriors have a chance to climb into eighth place.

That would allow them to have two chances to secure a spot in the playoffs, whereas remaining in ninth or tenth place would put them in the knockout game.

Looking ahead at the remainder of their season, the team will face the 14th-place Trail Blazers, sixth-place Pelicans and 12th-place Jazz before the play-in tournament. Given that, the team's next few games are certainly-must wins.

At the same time, though, the LA Lakers have just two games left. The team will meet in a clash against the 13th-place Grizzlies on tap for Apr. 12 before their season wraps up with an Apr. 14 meeting against the Pelicans.

With Klay Thompson peaking and finding his form just in time for the play-in tournament, playoff Klay Thompson could soon make an appearance.