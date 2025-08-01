  • home icon
  "You can't even get out of YouTube jail": Gilbert Arenas mocks his own arrest with sirens and Kwame Brown for immediate reaction

"You can't even get out of YouTube jail": Gilbert Arenas mocks his own arrest with sirens and Kwame Brown for immediate reaction

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 01, 2025 03:27 GMT
&quot;You can
"You can't even get out of YouTube jail": Gilbert Arenas mocks his own arrest with sirens and Kwame Brown for immediate reaction. [photo: @kwan_low/IG, @gilsarena0/IG]

Kwame Brown celebrated former Washington Wizards teammate Gilbert Arenas’ arrest on Wednesday by federal officers. Brown called the “No Chill Gil” host a " stupid motherf**ker” and “dumb a**” for “playing cards with the Israeli Mob.” The No. 1 pick of the 2001 NBA draft could not hold back a smile when he mentioned that Arenas could face a 15-year imprisonment if convicted.

Arenas, who pleaded not guilty, secured his freedom by paying a $50,000 bond. Less than 24 hours after his release, the former Golden State Warriors guard responded to Brown:

“I’m out. They [federal officials] can’t hold me down. Hey, Kwame [Brown]! What did you say? … Hey, boy! You on fire, boy. … You gotta know how to maneuver. You can’t even get out of YouTube jail. Listen, I got out of a real jail before you got out of YouTube jail.”
Gilbert Arenas brought rotating blue and red warning lights for his first “No Chill Gil” appearance since his release. He could not help laughing at the “40” policemen who descended on his mansion to arrest him. Arenas saved his best mock, though, for Brown.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office released a statement on Wednesday after indicting Arenas and five other individuals for allegedly running an illegal gambling ring. Once multiple reports came out about the arrest, Kwame Brown ranted on social media.

Referred to as "Agent Zero” in the documents, Arenas is looking at three federal charges. Per ESPN report, Arenas is facing:

"One count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, one count of operating an illegal gambling business and one count of making false statements to federal investigators."

After the $50,000 bond was paid, the court set a Sept. 23 trial date. Gilbert Arenas could go to prison for 15 years if convicted of all three charges.

Gilbert Arenas seemingly ready to do opposite of what Kwame Brown predicted

During his rant, Kwame Brown was confident Gilbert Arenas would not have an easy way out of the allegations. According to Brown, Arenas could not “snitch” on his co-accused because the other defendants “got so much money.”

Arenas shrugged off the prediction with an Instagram message following his release:

“Im Back on the Block like its HOT 🗣️This aint got shyt to do with me ‘just rented the house'
"Wasnt apart of the Festivities 🤷🏾‍♂️😂#SnitchingGilComingSOON #51-0 the mayweather of court”

Gilbert Arenas seems ready to become “Snitching Gil” after claiming he only rented the Encino mansion in LA, where the alleged high-stakes gambling happened. The trial is more than a month away, a date that would only whet the appetite of people wanting to know about the latest Arenas controversy.

