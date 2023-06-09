"You expect him to be responsible?"- Lil Wayne questions Grizzlies' decision to give Ja Morant a max deal without knowing his background

The Memphis Grizzlies gave Ja Morant a five-year 194.3 million designated rookie extension on July 6, 2022. The first year of the contract will kick in starting the 2023-24 season when Morant will earn $33.5 million.

Rapper Lil Wayne, on the “All The Smoke” podcast, had this to say about Memphis’ decision to sign him to the said contract:

“Y’all know that boy? Do y’all know that boy? Cause I don’t! I know him from dunkin' and jumpin'. I only started knowing him and started paying attention to him in his last year in college.

"He come from a town of like 3K people. Like, what? I gave him $200 million. I just said from a town of 3K people. You expect him to be responsible?

Ja Morant was born in Dalzell, South Carolina to Tee and Jamie Morant. Based on the last US Census estimate, it has a population of roughly three thousand. When Morant grew up there in the 1990s, it had significantly fewer people living in the area.

The diminutive but athletic guard went to Crestwood High School in Sumter, South Carolina. He wasn’t ranked as one of the best college prospects by ESPN and other such sites. Morant started to make noise in the college basketball scene in his second year at Murray State.

By December 2018, a few months before the draft, Morant was considered by most scouts and analysts to be a top-five pick. When draft night came, Duke’s Zion Williamson, his former AAU teammate, was the landslide favorite to become the No. 1 pick.

The Memphis Grizzlies knew the New Orleans Pelicans would be insane not to draft the powerful and arguably generational talent in Williamson. They must have done their due diligence on Ja Morant before they made him the second pick of the said draft.

To Memphis’ credit, “G12” was a model NBA player in his first two seasons in the NBA. He was the face of a small market team who had aspirations of becoming relevant in the league again. Morant won Rookie of the Year and was an underdog many loved to root for.

Ja Morant’s suddenly brash personality and trash-talking spilled outside the court

NBA fans love it when franchise players are also leaders. Ja Morant was the unquestioned leader of a brash and emerging Memphis Grizzlies team who loved to talk trash.

Unfortunately, the aggressiveness has spilled outside the basketball court. Morant has now been involved in three gun-related incidents. Morant previously flexed a gun early in March, which cost him an eight-game suspension and probably an All-NBA selection.

The second gun-toting incident happened on May 14, which forced the Memphis Grizzlies to indefinitely suspend him from all team activities.

For many, it seemed like he was desperate to put on the persona of someone hood when he didn’t grow up that way.

Lil Wayne had this to say about Morant’s style that has rubbed people the wrong way:

“We in the streets. … My mama would probably have to ask me in real life, ‘Why you doing that?’ And I had to give her a real answer. … She would tell me, ‘Boy, you tripping?’ That’s the answer for ni***rs who are in the streets.

“He ain’t no thug! He ain’t in the streets. He ain’t about that!”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, before the finals started, told the media that a decision had already been made regarding the punishment. The announcement, however, will have to wait until after the championship series is over.

