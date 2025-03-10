"You f**king pervert" - Ex-Lakers' podcast co-host hilariously calls out Daryl Morey for liking Kesha's post as 76ers’ season tanks

Former LA Lakers guard Patrick Beverley's co-host, Adam "Rone" Ferrone, conducted some social media research on Daryl Morey. An excerpt from their podcast, the "Pat Bev Pod," was shared on Instagram and X (previously Twitter) on Sunday. In the video, Rone shared his findings on the general manager of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Ad

Rone saw that the Sixers executive liked a tweet made by singer-songwriter Kesha. In a two-piece bikini, the artist shared a picture of herself in the snow. But Morey was one of the individuals who enjoyed the picture. Following the like, the podcast presenter went on a tirade, comically criticizing the general manager's social media priorities.

"Daryle Morey's out here just liking a**," Rone said. "...The Sixers are 20 games under .500 and he's liking Kesha's a**. Focus up, Daryl. Focus the hell up. There's gotta be better a** that he can like out there, first of all. Second of all, do it on a d**n burner like any other Philly GM in history, you f***ing pervert.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Paul George is at least stepping up being like, 'What can I do? I'll cancel my podcast' And Morey said, 'I can't even help myself from publicly liking Kesha's a**."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Beverley stood up for Morey and tried to be reasonable. According to the former NBA star, it was most likely one of those times when he unintentionally liked Kesha's post. Rone was certain, nevertheless, that the CEO had a deliberate preference for the position.

With the Sixers' embarrassing 2024-25 season, the podcast host believes Morey's recent social media activity isn't a good look for the organization. Philly is 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 21-41 record. Their chances of making it to the postseason are unlikely as the Chicago Bulls, the 10th team in the conference, has a 26-38 record.

Ad

Also read: "Daryl Morey is in a world of trouble"- Stephen A. Smith unveils billionaire 76ers owner’s doubts about signing Joel Embiid amid knee worries

Daryl Morey presented the Best Transaction Award to LA Lakers executive

Jessica Gelman and Daryl Morey wasted little time in presenting the Best Transaction Award at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference. Rob Pelinka, an executive of the Los Angeles Lakers, was honored for the acquisition of Luka Doncic during the trade deadline.

Ad

The Lakers created news before the All-top break when they dealt Anthony Davis, their top big man, to the Dallas Mavericks. Doncic, a generational talent, was given to them in return. In his address after accepting the honor, Pelinka thanked the group for supporting his choice.

Expand Tweet

Ad

During the awards ceremony, Morey shared how he used to work with Pelinka as a general manager for the Houston Rockets. At that time, the Lakers executive was the agent of All-Star guard James Harden.

Also read: "Daryl Morey is a liar" - NBA fans react to Sixers mapping out Paul George and Co.'s path to NBA Finals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.