"You didn't finish the game right" - Kevin Durant reveals quick chat with Bones Hyland on Clippers guard's 40 points intentions

The LA Clippers may have lost their most recent game against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns but Clippers guard Bones Hyland still had a night to remember. Despite being on the losing side, he dropped a career-high 37 points and received compliments from KD afterward.

However, KD couldn't help but joke around with the 23-year-old guard as well after he tried to score more points in garbage time. Despite having no chance to win due to a score of 124-108, Hyland hoisted some three-pointers in an attempt to reach 40 for the first time in his career.

Hyland's final attempt came right in front of the Suns bench, so KD had a chance to converse with him after the buzzer. According to the four-time scoring champ, this is what he said to the Clippers guard.

"I told him he had a great game," Kevin Durant said, "And then he's searching for 40, I just said, 'Look, you didn't finish the game right.'"

Everyone on the court seemed to take Hyland's attempts to reach 40 in good spirits, including his head coach, Tyronn Lue, and Kevin Durant, who even gave him a playful smack on the head after their brief talk.

Kevin Durant has some high praise for Bones Hyland

Bones Hyland ended up in front of the Phoenix Suns bench during his failed quest to get 40 points. After his final attempt was shut down, he ended up sharing a laugh with the Suns bench, but he and Kevin Durant also took the time to have a quick conversation.

As it turns out, the two spent some time together in the past. According to KD, he worked out with Hyland last summer before the season started. After sharing this tidbit of information, the 14-time All-Star also doled out praise for the Clippers guard.

KD called him the "ultimate competitor" and admitted that he enjoys Hyland's company and watching him play, except when they're competing against each other. The two have never been teammates, with Hyland only playing for the Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers so far in his career. However, as both guys dedicate time to mastering their craft, they're likely to train together.

Bones Hyland didn't score in double figures in several games before career-high

Before the Suns-Clippers game, no one would have expected Bones Hyland to explode for 37 points. That's because, in the last eight games before this particular contest, he never scored more than seven points. He also did not play in six of his team's last 12 matchups.

His second-highest scoring game this season was an 18-point performance in a win against the San Antonio Spurs back on Oct. 29, 2023.