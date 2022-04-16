“You are in the first round of the playoffs, you hadn’t been there in years, just embrace the moment” - Kendrick Perkins believes Karl-Anthony Towns should ‘pump the brakes’

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been one of the year's surprise teams, and a lot of that has been behind their All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns. As he gets ready to face the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs, former NBA player and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins had some advice for the rising star.

Towns, who is now 26 years old, is entering his sixth season in the league. This season was his third time in the All-Star game, first in two seasons, and his first playoffs in three seasons.

During an interview while preparing for the series, Towns was asked about the series. He responded by saying it would be great for the NBA, to show off the young talent and the possible two next dynasties in the league.

Perkins responded to that bold statement by saying:

“First of all, Karl-Anthony Towns, humble yourself. You are in the first round of the playoffs. You hadn’t been there in years, just embrace the moment and not talk about the future or what’s gonna come because the fact of the matter is that even in the play-in tournament, you were nowhere to be found.”

Towns saying the Timberwolves could be the next dynasty might be a stretch. The team has had a great season, but it is also the first time this group has had any regular-season success. It is a little early to say you’re the next dynasty before winning a playoff game.

But you need to admire the confidence that Towns has in his team. To succeed in the NBA, you need to have that x-factor, and that is confidence a lot of the time. It seems like the Timberwolves have that already, which could be the first step in the right direction in Towns’ mind.

Can Karl-Anthony Towns lead the Timberwolves to a deep playoff run?

Minnesota Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns taking a jumper

Karl-Anthony Towns had a terrible performance in the play-in game, fouling out in 24 minutes with just 11 points, five rebounds, and four turnovers. However, the Timberwolves still beat the Los Angeles Clippers to advance to play the two-seed Grizzlies and Ja Morant.

Karl-Anthony Towns at halftime:
2 Points
0/7 FGM
0/2 3PM
4 Fouls



2 Points

0/7 FGM

0/2 3PM

4 Fouls Karl-Anthony Towns at halftime:2 Points0/7 FGM0/2 3PM4 Fouls https://t.co/ZMmPMJJcHm

It will be a tall order to fill playing against a team with the second-best record in the NBA, but the Timberwolves have the team to do so. With Towns as the lone All-Star, D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards have had fantastic seasons, leading to the team’s success and win over the Clippers.

The Timberwolves, with Karl-Anthony Towns and the rest of the team, have what it takes to be a good team over the next few years. However, this season, the Grizzlies have been great and might be too tall of an obstsacle, but next season, keep an eye on the Timberwolves.

