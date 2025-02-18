"You gave me the vision" - Allen Iverson pays heartwarming tribute to Michael Jordan on his special day 

Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson are two all-time greats in NBA history. Many saw Iverson as the next potential great for the first time when in his rookie year, he crossed up Jordan and nailed the jumpshot after. The highlight is still shared today and is one of the moments that earned Iverson respect from Jordan as a player.

Iverson credits Jordan as one of his biggest inspirations in basketball. Back when Iverson was growing up, everyone wanted to be like Mike, including Iverson. Jordan set the blueprint for superstardom both with his on-court success and off-court endeavors like the Jordan Brand.

Earlier on Monday, Iverson posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram in celebration of Jordan's 62nd birthday:

"Happy Birthday to the GOAT! The reason why the world knows Allen Iverson is because you gave me the vision. I always wanted to be like you! Thank You!! God bless and I wish you many more to come

Meeting his idol inspired Iverson to perfect his craft and join his idol in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, solidifying his legacy as an all-time great alongside the man who motivated him to pursue his dreams.

Michael Jordan's 62nd birthday celebrations highlight impressive stats from his career

Michael Jordan is widely regarded as one of the top basketball players of all time. He was dominant on and off the court and an insanely competitive force to be reckoned with. Jordan is one of the most influential basketball players ever and helped build the NBA and his partners like Nike to where they are today.

Clutchpoints X (formerly Twitter) page shared highlights of his impressive career stats. Michael Jordan has played for a championship 11 times in his career and has never lost:

Reaching a championship final is a difficult achievement in itself, and winning every time is a rare accomplishment that few competitors in any field can claim. Michael Jordan not only made 11 championship finals; he won every single one he competed in.

