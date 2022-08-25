“You get draft picks and the Westbrook contract, which you can just write it off” - Colin Cowherd questions if LA Lakers can pull off trade for 3x All-Star, prefers him over Kyrie Irving

The LA Lakers haven't made many roster moves this summer, even though many fans expected them to be very active. Analyst Colin Cowherd suggested that the Lakers move Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz, a trade that would benefit both sides.

Westbrook is a bad fit for the Lakers. He is past his prime and cannot be the first option anymore. However, it doesn't seem that he is willing to accept a smaller role on the team, which may be a big problem.

Cowherd wondered if Danny Ainge, the Utah Jazz president, would take on Westbrook's contract. Ainge loves draft picks, and he got four first-round picks for Rudy Gobert this summer.

"Danny Ainge is a draft-pick guy. Would he eat Westbrook for those two draft picks?" Cowherd said on his podcast. "Lakers get Donovan Mitchell, who I like. You get two draft picks and the Westbrook contract, which you can just write it off and let him go."

This would be a perfect trade scenario for the Lakers as they would get a fantastic player in Donovan Mitchell. Unfortunately, the Lakers' front office may not want to give up its draft picks.

LA Lakers have to include draft picks with Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook, who averaged 18.5 points per game last season, is the NBA's second-highest paid player. He is right behind Steph Curry, an all-time great guard who won his fourth championship ring just a few months ago.

If the LA Lakers want to get rid of Westbrook's $47.1 million contract, they will have to include their first-round draft picks. Unfortunately for the Lakers, they don't have too many of them either.

The Lakers gave up their picks while acquiring Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019. Their 2026 first-round pick cannot be traded yet.

There have been rumors about the Lakers trading their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks. However, it appears that owner Jeanie Buss and general manager Rob Pelinka are not big fans of this idea.

LeBron James, on the other hand, wants to win another championship soon. He will probably be out of the league by 2027, which is why he'd like the LA Lakers to improve the roster now.

Trading for Donovan Mitchell would be perfect for the team, but getting it done is what's difficult.

Donovan Mitchell is better than Kyrie Irving

Mitchell is a 6-foot-1 combo guard who averaged 25.9 points per game last season with the Jazz. He is one of the deadliest scorers in the entire league and would turn the Lakers into a contender.

"I keep hearing about Kyrie Irving. … I’d take Donovan Mitchell in two seconds over Kyrie Irving," Cowherd said.

Irving is a fantastic player, but he is quite controversial. He appeared in only 29 games for the Brooklyn Nets last season, and his team ended up getting swept in the first round.

The Nets guard has also been linked to the Lakers this summer, but will most likely stay in Brooklyn after Kevin Durant has agreed to stay.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein