“You get the golf clap from me Mr. Embiid, you are my MVP” - Shaquille O'Neal crowns Joel Embiid the MVP after mind-blowing outing against Toronto Raptors

Former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal has named Joel Embiid the MVP following the Philadelphia 76ers superstar's dominating performance against the Toronto Raptors in Game 3 of their first-round series.

Embiid started with just five points in the first half as the Sixers trailed by 10 points by the end of halftime.

However, the Cameroonian turned up big time in the second half and overtime, scoring 28 of his 33 points during that stretch. This included the game-winning 3-point shot that led his team to a 114-111 comeback win.

ESPN @espn JOEL EMBIID WITH THE HUGE THREE IN OT JOEL EMBIID WITH THE HUGE THREE IN OT 😱 https://t.co/VKpdy4HszF

O'Neal was highly impressed by Embiid's heroics during the game. Here's what the 'Big Diesel' had to say about it on Inside The NBA (via NBA on TNT):

"Me and Chuck (Charles Barkley) been on it for the last two years. I've got nothing to say. You get the golf clap from me Mr. Embiid, you are my MVP."

"I don't know how the votings go, that's how you talk trash to the coach, tell him what you gonna do, and you dominate. He's superfocused, he wants to be a champion, he's playing great."

"He's playing so good we don't even have to mention James Harden" - Shaquille O'Neal heaps praise on Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers managed to acquire James Harden at the trade deadline this year. The former MVP was expected to elevate the team to a whole new level.

Despite a solid start to life in Philadelphia, the former Houston Rockets star has struggled to play at the level fans expect from him. Nevertheless, the 76ers haven't been affected by his poor run of form.

Shaquille O'Neal also mentioned Harden's form on Inside the NBA, saying:

"He's (Joel Embiid) is playing so good we don't even have to mention James Harden not being the James Harden that we're used to. Kudos to you Mr. Embiid, love the way you're playing."

Harden has averaged 18.3 points and 10 assists per game across the first three games of the first-round series, shooting just over 40% from the field.

Meanwhile, Joel Embiid has carried his MVP-caliber form into the postseason, averaging 27.7 points per game, shooting 49.9% from the field.

As O'Neal mentioned, Embiid seems more determined than ever to win his first NBA championship. If he continues to play at this level throughout the playoffs, the 76ers will be a force to be reckoned with.

However, Harden will have to improve on his production and efficiency as that could drastically swing the odds in favor of Philadelphia.

