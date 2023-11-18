"You get it from your mamma" - Michael Jordan's ex-wife Juanita co-signs her daughter proclaiming herself as 'meanest child'

Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy, was the first wife of the NBA Hall of Famer, with whom he has three children: Jeffery, Marcus and Jasmine. The couple were introduced through mutual friends after a Bulls game in 1985. According to the Post, On New Year's Eve, 1987, Jordan proposed to Vanoy. Although the birth of their son, Jeffery, in 1988 strained the relationship early on, Jordan eventually came around.

In turn, the couple were married in 1989, with Jeffery attending the wedding after MJ accepted paternity. The couple then had their son, Marcus, in 1990 and their daughter, Jasmine, in 1992.

In a recent social media post, Jasmine Jordan shared a post to her story that read,

"I am my mom's meanest child. Do I care? No."

The post ended with two laughing emojis. Jasmine Jordan tagged her mom, Juanita, in the post and wrote,

"I am the only one, Juanita will confirm! And if I'm mean, it's for a reason!"

The post was then re-shared by Juanita Vanoy on her Instagram story along with the caption,

"You get it from your mamma."

The screenshot of the reposting, including comments from Jasmine Jordan and Juanita Vanoy, is given below.

Looking back at Michael Jordan's ex-wife Juanita Vanoy's relationship with the six-time champion

Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy, was in a relationship with him throughout his historic run with the Chicago Bulls. However, as mentioned, the couple went through a rough patch before their wedding when the NBA star came to terms with Vanoy's pregnancy.

Once the couple wed, however, they were together until 2006, after which they split for good. Vanoy was with Jordan through his second retirement in 1999.

During the announcement, Vanoy was right by his side, supporting her husband as he bid farewell to the game he loved. Of course, several years later, in 2002, when Jordan announced his decision to unretire from the sport, Vanoy filed for divorce.

Despite a temporary reconciliation while Jordan played for the Washington Wizards, a divorce was finalized in 2006, with the pair going their separate ways. Vanoy has not remarried after a massive $168 million divorce settlement.

On the flip side, Jordan went on to remarry former model Yvette Prieto in 2013, with the couple now sharing a pair of twins. While Jordan maintains a private life, the couple has been spotted publicly several times.