“You getting a KILLA”- Angel Reese hyped for cousin Jordan Hawkins as he is selected No.14 Overall by the Pelicans in the 2023 NBA Draft

Jordan Hawkins, the cousin of college basketball women's division star Angel Reese, is officially a Pelican. Hawkins was selected 14th overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2023 NBA Draft.

While Hawkins was initially projected to be selected later in the draft, the Pelicans saw potential in him and made the decision to select him earlier than expected.

Angel Reese was hyped up for her cousin and went on social media to show her support. Reese said that the New Orleans Pelicans made the right decision by drafting Jordan Hawkins instead of Jalen Hood-Schifino who was projected to be the 14th overall pick this year. Angel tweeted:

"@PelicansNBA get right tonight with @golive23 you getting a KILLA!"

Did the Pelicans make the right choice by drafting Jordan Hawkins?

Jordan Hawkins was expected to be drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers as the 23rd overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. However, the New Orleans Pelicans had other ideas and drafted Hawkins as the 14th pick instead of Jalen Hood-Schifino. The question now is, did the Pelicans make the right decision by drafting Jordan earlier than expected?

If we're going to take a closer look at Hawkins' last season with the UConn Huskies, he proved to be an efficient scorer for the team. During the 2022-23 NCAA season, Jordan averaged 16.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. It was definitely a huge upgrade compared to his rookie season when he added only 5.8 ppg and 2.0 rpg.

Jordan Hawkins' scoring figures are pretty solid but still has room for improvement in the other aspects of his game. If we were to compare him to the projected 14th pick of the 2023 draft, Jalen Hood-Schifino seems to have a more well-balanced game compared to Hawkins. During Jalen's one and only season with the Indiana Hoosiers, he averaged 13.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg, and 3.7 apg.

For the Pelicans, their decision to draft Hawkins suggests that they prioritize scoring ability and believe in his potential to develop other areas of his game with the guidance of their coaching staff. If Hawkins can continue to refine his skills and become a more complete player, he has the potential to make a significant impact alongside the talented core in New Orleans.

