"You got to call a timeout" - Charles Barkley is fuming at Mike Budenholzer and Milwaukee Bucks coaching staff for blowing Game 4

The Milwaukee Bucks blew a 14-point fourth-quarter lead to lose Game 4 of their series against the Miami Heat. Milwaukee's 119-114 defeat to Miami puts them on the verge of elimination in the first round of the playoffs.

After the game, Charles Barkley had this to say about the Bucks' stunning loss (via House of Highlights):

"I have a problem with Milwaukee. They never called a timeout. You can't let a team score 13 straight points and don't use a timeout. I didn't understand that at all."

"Okay, you got a 12-point lead and you let them get it six, you let them get eight, you gotta call a timeout to stop the momentum. Clearly, the crowd was going crazy. "

Giannis Antetokounmpo's pass to Brook Lopez gave the Milwaukee Bucks a 101-89 lead with 6:09 left in the game. Behind Jimmy Butler's six points, the Miami Heat uncorked a crippling 13-0 blast that gave them the lead for the first time in the game.

Butler's dunk off a Milwaukee turnover caused pandemonium in the crowd as the Heat took a 101-101 lead. Momentum has completely shifted to the Heat's side after trailing throughout the game.

Mike Budenholzer had three timeouts during the crucial run and never called one.

Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA Did Mike Budenholzer forget he had three timeouts? Did Mike Budenholzer forget he had three timeouts?

The Milwaukee Bucks last led after a Lopez dunk from yet another pass from Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee's 109-107 advantage was the last they would have in the game.

Jimmy Butler's three-pointer pushed the Heat to a 110-109 edge. The Bucks tried to keep up but couldn't deliver on their next possession. 'Jimmy Buckets' went for the kill and buried another jump shot for a 113-109 lead with 58.2 seconds left in the game.

The Milwaukee Bucks wasted another opportunity to cut the gap when Jrue Holiday lost the ball to Kyle Lowry. Butler made two more free throws to give the Heat a 114-109 lead.

Milwaukee's night ended when Giannis Antetokounmpo was forced into another turnover by the Heat defense. Game 5 will be in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

The Milwaukee Bucks have to take it one game at a time against the Miami Heat

A total of 13 teams have bounced back from a 3-1 deficit in NBA postseason history. The last to do so was the Denver Nuggets, who accomplished the feat twice in 2020.

Denver beat the Utah Jazz in the first round and then followed it up with another stirring comeback against the LA Clippers in the semi-finals. They're the only team to win back-to-back playoff rounds after trailing 3-1.

Despite the loss, the Milwaukee Bucks have to stay positive that they can turn the series around. They just have to ignite their comeback one game at a time. The Bucks could have tied the series had they managed to keep their composure in Game 4.

Mike Budenholzer could have regrouped, as Charles Barkley said, when the lead was cut by half. The Bucks committed 14 turnovers to Miami's 16. A few of Milwaukee's errors, however, came at crucial times late in the fourth quarter.

The Milwaukee Bucks need to take care of Game 5 at home and then desperately go for a win in Game 6 in Miami. Momentum will be on their side if they can force a Game 7 after trailing 1-3 in the series.

