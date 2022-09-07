"You got certain cats that everything is OK as long as they do it on their own terms" - Stephen A. Smith explains his issue about Kyrie Irving sitting out last season

Kyrie Irving has been the most controversial figure in the NBA over the last few years. He has been called out by several noted basketball analysts, particularly Stephen A. Smith, for various controversies.

On the “I Am Athlete" podcast, the ESPN host carefully explained his issue with the Brooklyn Nets point guard:

“Kyrie is a spectacular talent, who works hard, works on his craft, conscientious brother, heart’s in the right place off the court, wants to do good things for people, wants to be helpful, not a bad person, is all. But he’s got something that all of y’all can speak on.

“You got certain cats that everything is OK as long as they do it on their own terms. If you ask them to do it on somebody else’s terms, they got a problem with it, which I respect when you’re an entrepreneur. But when you got your hand off somebody else’s money, you gotta capitulate to something. You can’t just sit up here and do what you wanna do!”

Smith enumerated a few of Irving’s headline-grabbing episodes. The longtime sports journalist named Irving’s decision to take time off without informing the Nets and his urging of players not to join the bubble.

Most importantly, Smith discussed his issue with Irving sitting out nearly the entire season because he refused to take the vaccine:

“Kyrie’s the reason KD (Kevin Durant) in Brooklyn. Kyrie’s the reason (coach) Steve Nash in Brooklyn. … Kyrie and them the reason that Kenny Atkinson is out as the head coach. Brooklyn lays out the carpet for you. If I got you, and you, and you to do something, I’m in. Because y’all here because of me! That was my issue.

“I wasn’t no talking about no damn vaccine! I’m talking about, ‘Yo, you know what this is. You know you brought this all together!’”

Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith traded shots on Twitter

Stephen A. Smith emphatically proved his point that Kyrie Irving would eventually take the $36 million player option with the Brooklyn Nets. Irving could have walked away and tried to sign for the LA Lakers for a significantly lesser amount but ultimately decided to opt in.

The seven-time All-Star went after the legendary sports talk show host with this:

“@stephenasmith you’re gonna have to explain yourself to people in your generation. I am not around many 50 plus year olds that speak and act like you do, so this is new for me. But I am sure my father and my uncles can meet you on your level better than I can. We know you STEPHEN”

Never one to run away from an argument, Smith shot a volley of his own with a lengthy reply:

“Oh, you’ve got it twisted bro! Big time!”

Things have cooled down since that fiery public exchange. But with training camp coming up in weeks, things could be buzzing on social media again between Smith and Irving.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein