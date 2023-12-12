"You got a game tomorrow": Cam'Ron claims he bumped into Pacers star in Vegas, calls him out over worrying about outfit

Rapper Cam'ron had something to say about Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner after the team lost to the LA Lakers in the final round of the NBA In-Season Tournament. According to the rapper, Turner wasn't in the right mentality a day before the game, which could be why Anthony Davis dominated for the Lakers.

Turner wasn't a huge factor on either end of the floor during the championship game against Los Angeles. He had 10 points, seven rebounds and an assist. Although he was known as a solid defender when he started in the league, he couldn't stop AD in the game.

Davis had 41 points, 20 rebounds and four blocks to lead the Lakers to win the first-ever NBA Cup. According to Cam'ron, the Pacers' big man wasn't focused on the game the day before:

"The day before the game, right?" Cam'ron said. "We went to our brunch. Myles Turner is in there. You know what he said? 'Why y'all snappin' on my outfit on the show?' I didn't even remember we was snapping on his outfit on the show.

"That's what he was focusing on... What he's saying was, 'Was my outfit really that bad?' N****s was like, 'Yeah.' And he's like, 'A'ight, cool.' And I'm sitting there like, 'You know you got a game tomorrow.'

"The outfit should not be your focus and I don't know if you should really -- Go get some rest. And you know what happened? Anthony Davis, 41 points, cause you worrying about what we think about your outfit."

Aside from Turner, the entire team wasn't able to do much against the Lakers' defense. All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton had 20 points and 11 assists. Haliburton turned the ball over three times during the game.

Cam'ron on his rise to sports media

Cam'ron primarily became famous for his music and acting career. He is now very involved in sports. As one of the rising sports commentators, the rapper has started to grow a huge following with his new venture.

In a recent interview by Complex.com, the record producer talked about his rise in sports media.

"I'm the new journalist, n*gga… I'm not doing regular journalism," Cam’ron said. "To me, you got a lot of people who do things the same old way as far as journalism is concerned, and what's gonna make you stand out if you don't do things differently?"

He's developed a huge following since starting his sports show, "Come And Talk 2 Me."

