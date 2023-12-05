"I DMed her after whole thing happened" - Rapper Cam'ron reveals reaching out to Nia Long after Ime Udoka-Celtics scandal

Actress Nia Long and Ime Udoka broke up last year after it was revealed that the former Boston Celtics head coach had an alleged affair with a female staff member of the team. The NBA has, for the most part, moved on from the incident with Udoka moving on as the head coach of the Houston Rockets.

Udoka's alleged affair was brought up again after Nia Long's ex was ejected for a verbal altercation with LA Lakers star LeBron James. It was discussed as part of a conversation about Udoka's ejection on the Come and Talk to Me show.

After what Udoka said to LeBron James was brought up, one of the hosts of the show, rapper Cam'ron, revealed that he reached out to Nia Long back when the head coach's cheating incident became public.

"You know what, I DM'ed Nia [Long] after the whole thing happened," Cam'ron said.

He then pulled out his phone and asked Treasure Wilson, one of his co-hosts, to read the message that he sent to Nia Long.

"'Hey stink, I was giving you some time to yourself till I reached out,'" Wilson read from Cam'ron's phone. "Your perseverance as a strong black woman through this turbulent time has been something to behold. You shouldn't be taken advantage of and exploited as you did nothing to deserve this, especially all over these sports networks."

"You're bigger and better than that. You're a queen and by the way, I'm a king. Together we can achieve the greatness we were both destined for as a couple." [Time stamp: 42:17-44:20]

Wilson then read something in a foreign language, which turned out to be French. The message continued for a few more lines as the entire DM was read.

It was not revealed whether Long responded to the message, as the hosts moved on to make jokes about the message that was sent.

Nia Long filed for full custody of her child with Ime Udoka after he failed to pay child support

After a very messy public break-up between Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka and Nia Long, the already terrible situation turned even worse as several months later the actress wanted full custody of their son Kez, who was 11 years old at the time.

According to reports, Udoka has not met his obligations to pay child support for his child. However, Long asked the judge to allow Udoka to see their child.

Before their split, Udoka and Long were together for 13 years and were engaged in 2015. Their son, Kez, was born in 2011.

