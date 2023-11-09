“Loving myself was bigger": Nia Long shockingly discloses relationship with Ime Udoka had ran its course before public split

Actress Nia Long said she has moved on from her very public breakup with former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka. According to Long, loving herself is way more important.

The couple was together for more than a decade and shared a child. They broke up in December 2022 following his alleged affair with a female co-worker while coaching the Cs. But the relationship was already "rocky" even before they decided to part ways.

In an interview with rapper Jay ‘Jeezy’ Jenkins, Long shared how she is dealing with the breakup. The 53-year-old actress said:

“I had to come to a place where loving myself was bigger and more important than saving anybody (relationship).”

Check out what he had to say below, beginning at 20:16:

Since her split with Udoka, the two have been engaged in a custody battle for their 12-year-old son. Long also has an older child from a previous relationship.

Long met Udoka in 2010 while the latter was still a player with the San Antonio Spurs and got engaged in 2015.

For his alleged affair with a co-worker, Ime Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for the entirety of the 2022-23 NBA season. This, despite leading the Green and White to the NBA Finals the previous year. He has since found a new coaching gig with the Houston Rockets.

Rockets owner says he had no problem hiring Ime Udoka

Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka

Following his controversial exit as coach of the Boston Celtics, Ime Udoka found a willing new employer in the Houston Rockets.

Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta shared that they felt comfortable hiring the former player-turned-coach after having a lengthy conversation with league officials.

With the coach already serving his suspension and seeing how he was a solid candidate for the position in Houston, Fertitta said it was an easy process for them.

He said:

“The NBA told me they felt comfortable with Ime as coach of the Rockets. It was one person we felt that was an exceptional candidate to take us to the next level.

"He is everything the Rockets are looking for. We did so much due diligence on this individual. He’s going to hold these guys to toughness, respectability and accountability."

In Houston, Ime Udoka replaced Stephen Silas and is tasked with leading the team back to league respectability. He is banking on its young assets like Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson, and Alperen Sengun as well as veterans Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks.

In the ongoing season, the Rockets have a 4-3 record.