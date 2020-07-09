Houston Rockets Owner's culinary empire to feed NBA players in the Disney World bubble

The Houston Rockets owner, Tilman Fertitta will help NBA feed the players who will be part of the Disney World bubble

Houston Rockets will be entering the bubble soon, in order to prepare for the NBA restart scheduled for 30th July

The Houston Rockets owner, Tilman Fertitta, will not only be trying to win an NBA Championship but will be helping to feed the players as well in the Disney World bubble. As well as owning the Houston Rockets, Tilma Fertitta is a successful restauranteur.

The billionaire is the founder and owner of one of the largest restaurant organizations in the United States of America. He became the Houston Rockets owner on September 5, 2017, when he spent 2.2 billion dollars to buy the NBA franchise.

The NBA is preparing to resume its 2019/20 season on July 30, 2020, with the staff of 22 teams quarantined at Disney World's ESPN Wide World of Sports located in Reunion, Florida.

What the players are eating became a big story with social media giving a thumbs down to images of the food available to the players which were were posted online.

This image depicts what looks like something one would be served on an airline flight. NBA athletes are generally individuals in a superior physical condition and a big part of maintaining their physiques and fitness levels is the nutrition they consume.

Point guard Isaiah Thomas, of the Washington Wizzard, chimed in with the following on twitter:

No way Bron eating this LOL https://t.co/mGWgPBbS6S — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) July 8, 2020

Houston Rockets owner's monopoly over food supply in Orlando

The NBA has partnered with six restaurants, all owned by Tilman Fertitta, to provide players and team staff with delivery service above and beyond the meal plans available at Disney World. The restaurants providing delivery service to the players are as follows:

Morton's

Palm

Saltgrass

Del Frisco's

The Oceanaire

Joe's Crab Shack — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) July 9, 2020

The NBA has also partnered with a chef, Shawn Loving to help supplement the meal plans available to players in the Disney World bubble.

NBA has partnered with chef Shawn Loving to oversee a commercial kitchen off-campus to provide teams with opportunity to augment the Disney meal plan, per memo sent to teams.



Loving has been the team chef for USA Basketball at the Olympics and has worked for Disney. — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) July 9, 2020

The NBA;'s decision to partner with Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta and chef Shawn Loving will provide NBA staff, team staffs, and players with high-quality food options and choices while quarantined in the bubble.

This decision by the NBA also helps the Houston Rockets owner recoup some money since the games NBA franchises play during the resumption of the season will be before empty arenas. Merchandise sales will also be low since there won't be fans at the game. In providing the players with meals by delivery, Fertitta can at least drive NBA staff business to his restaurants and increase their sales.

Way back in April, the Houston Rockets owner appeared on Fox News and stated:

Tilman Fertitta, owner of the Houston Rockets, primary business (restauranteur) may not only recoup some of his losses, that occurred due to the COVID-19 economic lockdown in the USA, but thousands of men and women he employs can start earning their full salaries again provided the NBA quarantine in Florida workout without a hitch.

