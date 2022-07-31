“You got to get the f**k up outta here” - NBA analyst believes the Celtics and Brad Stevens should definitely trade 1x All-Star and Marcus Smart for Kevin Durant

Recent reports have suggested that Kevin Durant could join the Boston Celtics before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season. There have been mixed reactions regarding the news. NBA analyst Evan Turner believes the Celtics should seal the deal as quickly as possible.

Turner is not the only one who wholeheartedly supports the trade. Shannon Sharpe has said the Celtics should meet the Brooklyn Nets' demands, including offering reigning Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart.

"If I'm the Boston Celtics, I'm not letting Marcus Smart hold this deal up. They'd be a little worse defensively, but better offensively...This got KD written all over it. If you can't beat them, join them." @ShannonSharpe on reports of the Celtics engaged in KD trade talks:"If I'm the Boston Celtics, I'm not letting Marcus Smart hold this deal up. They'd be a little worse defensively, but better offensively...This got KD written all over it. If you can't beat them, join them." .@ShannonSharpe on reports of the Celtics engaged in KD trade talks: "If I'm the Boston Celtics, I'm not letting Marcus Smart hold this deal up. They'd be a little worse defensively, but better offensively...This got KD written all over it. If you can't beat them, join them." https://t.co/kN5vjrIGHs

The Celtics reportedly offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and a draft pick for KD, but the Nets had a counteroffer. They demanded that the Celtics include Smart, another role player, and several draft picks.

There has been hesitation on the Celtics' side as they are contemplating giving away so much for KD. However, Turner believes the Celtics should jump at the deal.

On "Point Forward," he stated that people are starting to forget who Durant really is.

"If I was Brad Stevens, I'll be like, I'm a big Jaylen Brown fan, but I'm like, Jaylen are you serious? Smart, you got to get the f**k up outta here too.' People don't say it enough. This is Kevin Durant. Now you get two Kevin Durants on the court damn near. Come on, man. You know how many types of playbooks you can pull out the bag, bruh?"

There is a lot to think about on the Celtics' part, which is why they are taking their time before making the deal. Tim Bontemps believes the trade will not favor the Celtics, especially in the long run.

There is a chance Kevin Durant stays with the Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets

It has been over four weeks since KD made the request to be traded. In that period, he has been linked to several teams, but no deal has been made yet.

It was initially reported that his preferred landing spot was the Phoenix Suns or the Miami Heat. Despite the belief that Pat Riley will pull it off, the unavailability of tradeable assets has hampered the Heat's bid.

The Nets have not helped matters either, as their demands seem to be too much for any team to meet. With Rudy Gobert commanding several players and draft picks, the Nets want more draft capital and, at least, an All-Star caliber player.

@TermineRadio | @LegsESPN | #NetsWorld "If they don't make a trade in the next month, two months, he's going to show up, be a professional, and do his job"Former NBA Shooting Guard @MikeMiller_13 weighs in on Kevin Durant's trade request from the Brooklyn Nets "If they don't make a trade in the next month, two months, he's going to show up, be a professional, and do his job"Former NBA Shooting Guard @MikeMiller_13 weighs in on Kevin Durant's trade request from the Brooklyn Nets@TermineRadio | @LegsESPN | #NetsWorld https://t.co/zvf4axKBOB

Given how steep the Nets' asking price is, there is a chance that Durant will remain a Net for the upcoming season. The two-time NBA champ has four years on his contract and might play, at least, one with the Nets.

As things stand, KD is focused on improving his game and being at his best on the court. The four-time scoring champ has been in the gym perfecting his craft ahead of the new season.

