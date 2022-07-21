"You got Super Bowl champs, Olympic gold medalists, World Cup winners" - Klay Thompson thanks Warriors for giving him 5-year max after he tore his ACL in acceptance speech for Best Comeback Athlete of 2022

Klay Thompson’s remarkable comeback story just added another chapter at the ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California. The made-for-Hollywood script was justifiably recognized as one of the sports world’s most incredible stories.

A visibly touched Thompson sounded a little shaky when he made his acceptance speech after picking up the Comeback Athlete of 2022 award:

“Wow, I mean, two-and-a-half years ago like I knew we would be back here but to be back here and in front of all these amazing athletes. You got Super Bowl champs, Olympic gold medalists, World Cup winners, you name it. It’s just an incredible honor.”

The Golden State Warriors superstar added:

“I would not be here without the Warriors organization. I mean, who pays a guy after tearing his ACL? That’s unheard of but they have faith in me. So, I know you’re out there somewhere, Bob [Myers], I appreciate you. Peter Guber as well and Joe [Lacob] have faith in us.”

Thompson tore his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. Without him and Kevin Durant, the Golden State Warriors lost the game and the series to the Toronto Raptors.

Despite the injury, “Game 6 Klay” still led the Bay Area team in scoring with 30 points. He sizzled from long-range in that game, making four out of his six 3-point attempts.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



Prayers out to KD & Klay Ruptured Achilles for Kevin Durant and Torn ACL for Klay Thompson in back to back games. What a brutal way to end the season.Prayers out to KD & Klay Ruptured Achilles for Kevin Durant and Torn ACL for Klay Thompson in back to back games. What a brutal way to end the season.Prayers out to KD & Klay 🙏 https://t.co/ItnvtE0UpN

Despite knowing the severity of the injury and the uncertainty of the future, the team that drafted Klay Thompson gave him a five-year max extension.

After the arduous rehab on his knee, the Warriors were anticipating Thompson’s return heading into the 2020-21 season. However, fate played a cruel trick on the amicable shooter and the franchise as he tore his Achilles heel during a usual and everyday workout.

Golden State Warriors @warriors Klay Thompson suffered a torn right Achilles tendon, an MRI confirmed today in Los Angeles. Thompson suffered the injury in a workout yesterday in Southern California. He is expected to miss the 2020-21 season. Klay Thompson suffered a torn right Achilles tendon, an MRI confirmed today in Los Angeles. Thompson suffered the injury in a workout yesterday in Southern California. He is expected to miss the 2020-21 season. https://t.co/w733cWawK6

Few players have made successful returns after suffering even one of the two injuries Klay Thompson suffered. No one wanted to put pressure on the five-time All-Star, but “Killa Klay” expected nothing but his best when he came back.

Nine hundred and forty-one days after the injury in the 2019 NBA Finals, Thompson returned last season against the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 9. The event will forever be remembered as “Klay Day” with everyone, particularly Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala, hyping up the event.

FIBA @FIBA



Klay Thompson is a true WARRIOR 1099 days. What a comeback story! 🤯Klay Thompson is a true WARRIOR 1099 days. What a comeback story! 🤯Klay Thompson is a true WARRIOR 🏆💪 https://t.co/D20XuOPyvZ

One thousand ninety-nine days after tearing up his ACL, an emotional Klay Thompson lifted the Larry O’Brien Trophy for the fourth time in his career. The ESPYs couldn’t find a more deserving winner than the resilient Golden State Warriors icon.

Klay Thompson also thanked the late Kobe Bryant and the LA Lakers icon’s family

Klay Thompson thanked Kobe Bryant for the inspiration. [Photo: FanSided]

Klay Thompson’s father, Mychal Thompson, played for the LA Lakers, so the Warriors shooting guard has precious memories of his time spent in LA. The four-time champion also gave props to perhaps the most beloved Laker of all time. Thompson said:

“The best memories I have growing up down here in Southern California are going to Staples with my father…I would go to every game early just to watch Kobe [Bryant] do his thing.”

He added:

"Lastly, I’d like to thank the Bryant family…We think of Kobe and Gigi every day. I read Mamba every day during rehab. Those are the best memories of my life watching him play. He inspired me to be the athlete I am today.”

The Laker Files @LakerFiles



Klay Thompson thanks Kobe Bryant in his ESPYS acceptance speech Klay Thompson thanks Kobe Bryant in his ESPYS acceptance speech 💜💛 https://t.co/0WojCu1v7W

It’s hard not to root for such a class act as the deadeye shooter from the Golden State Warriors.

