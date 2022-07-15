“You gotta get in a marriage with Kevin Durant; if he leaves you? Oh, well, the times were good” - NBA analyst says teams shouldn’t hesitate in giving young talent for KD, says "you can pay the bill later"

Former NFL cornerback Domonique Foxworth shared the details of what's at risk when it comes to trading Kevin Durant. Ever since Durant's trade request was made known, the Brooklyn Nets have become the center of attraction around the league.

KD is, no doubt, one of the most talked-about players today, not only because of his amazing talent, but also because of how he handles his career. Ever since the rise of the player empowerment movement, Durant wasted no time in being the author of his own legacy. However, with the way he's controlled his career so far, it's been met with much criticism.

However, the Nets have been having a hard time getting offers that match KD's value. They recently offered Durant to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and four first-round picks. The Wolves didn't like the offer of giving up their young core and declined the offer.

On ESPN's "First Take," Foxworth explained why other teams shouldn't think twice about getting into trade talks for Durant:

“You gotta get in a marriage with Kevin Durant. If he leaves you? Oh well, the times were good. You're gonna have to take some risks in order to win a championship. ... If you want Kevin Durant to come in and guarantee you that he's gonna be here all around, then, I'm sorry, you're in the wrong business."

Getting Durant in exchange for their franchise's future is what bothers most general managers. Only time will tell whether KD will be dealt to a different team or if the Nets keep him.

Kevin Durant's future is still uncertain because of how picky the Nets are

Kevin Durant is a generational talent, there's no doubt about that. But his quality of being unable to lead a team to a championship is what most executives fear. While he's a winner, his tendency to join an established team is probably one aspect that is considered risky for many executives.

Brooklyn has reportedly had conversations with other teams regarding Durant. The offer that has famously been made known to the public was a proposal to the Timberwolves.

The Wolves declined after acquiring All-Star center Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz. Gobert isn't at the level of KD, of course. Still, that didn't stop Minnesota from making the trade happen.

The thing is, Brooklyn doesn't want to end up at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. They invested much in Durant, and the best they accomplished with him was an intense seven-game, semifinal series against the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021. The Nets have the right to be picky with who they get in return for the 12-time All-Star, even if they have to hold out longer.

