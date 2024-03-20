"You gotta take it up with Michael Jordan": Anthony Edwards reacts to Hall of Famer's GOAT comparison

As he continues to blossom into a superstar in the NBA, Anthony Edwards has got some noteworthy comparisons. The former No. 1 pick was recently asked his thoughts about being connected to one of the greatest ever.

Because of his incredible athletic ability and fearless nature on the floor, Michael Jordan's name is constantly brought up when discussing Edwards. Not long ago, Kevin Garnett said that the two-time All-Star reminded him of MJ during his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls.

A few weeks ago, NBA analyst Rachel Nichols asked Anthony Edwards his thoughts on Garnett's comments. He isn't going to argue with the Boston Celtics legend as he said that people should take it up with Jordan himself.

"That's an OG, whatever he say goes so," Edwards said. "Anybody wanna argue with him you gotta take it up with Michael Jordan."

Edwards, 22, is in the midst of his fourth season with the Timberwolves. He's having his best year to date, posting averages of 26.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Edwards' high-level production this season has propelled Minnesota to one of the top records in the Western Conference.

Michael Jordan reportedly agreed on comparisons to Anthony Edwards

Kevin Garnett is far from the only person to compare Anthony Edwards with Michael Jordan. In fact, there's been so much talk on the subject that one NBA insider decided to go directly to the source.

On "First Things First" on FS1, Chris Broussard touched on the Edwards/Jordan debate. While he admitted the Minnesota Timberwolves star won't be in the GOAT conversation, he thinks that Edwards could be the face of the league.

Broussard also mentioned that he reached out to MJ and "His Airness" agreed to the comparison.

"As great as Anthony Edwards is and I think he can be the best American player, he's not ever gonna be in the GOAT conversation," Broussard said. "I reached out to the GOAT today, Michael Jordan. Jordan said there are similarities in their games, he agreed."

As two physically gifted guards, it's easy for Edwards to brought up in the same breath as Jordan. Especially considering that both stars are known for living above the rim. The Edwards/Jordan dialouge hit a fever pitch earlier this week following the T-Wolves star's latest poster.

In a recent matchup against the Utah Jazz, Edwards threw down what many are considering the dunk of the year. Flying down the lane with a head of steam, he left his feet just a few steps inside the free-throw line. The last line of defense for the Jazz was John Collins, who found hismelf on the wrong end of a vicious poster.

Following this jaw-dropping dunk, Magic Johnson also got in on the latest NBA debate. He feels Anthony Edwards is on the same tier as MJ and Julius Erving when it comes to in-game dunking ability.

