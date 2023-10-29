"You guys are the best": Charles Barkley reiterates lifelong Arizona commitment during Suns' Ring of Honor ceremony

Charles Barkley is one of the most polarizing sports figures, and his best years in the NBA are arguably with the Phoenix Suns. '

The Round Mound of Rebound' led the Suns to an NBA Finals appearance in 1993 and also bagged the MVP award. The Suns honored Barkley during the recent Ring of Honor event, which he graced with a grateful speech.

The Suns Ring of Honor ceremony honors prominent players and employees of the franchise who created an impact on the organization. Barkley joins Steve Nash in giving a speech on behalf of the inductees:

"I just want to say thank you, thank you, thank you to Mat [Ishbia] and the entire Phoenix Suns organization," said Barkley in his speech.

"You guys are the best, you all are the best and I'm saying this a hundred times... I ain't leaving Arizona until I'm dead."

Barkley came to the franchise as a trade that cost the Suns Jeff Hornacek, Andrew Lang and Tim Perry in 1992. He helped transform the Suns into a powerhouse after teaming up with Kevin Johnson and Dan Majerle en route to a 62-20 season.

Joining Barkley in the Ring of Honor aside from Nash were Alvan Adams, Tom Chambers, Walter Davis, Connie Hawkins, Kevin Johnson, Dan Majerle, Steve Nash, Dick Van Arsdale and Paul Westphal.

Shawn Marion will be joining the Suns' ring of honor, with his induction set for Dec. 15, while Amar'e Stoudemire follows on Mar. 2, 2024.

Charles Barkley's time with the Phoenix Suns

In the 1992-93 NBA season, Charles Barkley was traded to the Phoenix Suns and immedaitely created impact.

In his first game wearing a Suns uniform, he averaged monster numbers of 37 points, 21 rebounds and eight assists against the LA Clippers.

In 76 games in his first season with the team, he averaged 25.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks per night.

In the same season, he bagged the MVP award and led the Suns to their first NBA Finals appearance since 1976 but lost to Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls.

In the next few seasons, Charles Barkley battled injuries but continued performing at a high level to earn multiple All-Star selections and playoff appearances for the Suns.

In the 1996-97 season, Barkley was traded to the Houston Rockets for Sam Cassell, Robrery Horry, Mark Bryant and Chucky Brown to tream up with Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler.