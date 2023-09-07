5 greatest Phoenix Suns players of all time ft. Charles Barkley

The Phoenix Suns have been one of the few NBA teams that are still in search of their first-ever NBA championship.

Since 1968 when the franchise was founded, they have had multiple NBA playoff appearances, while they have played in the NBA Finals three times (1976, 1993, 2021) without winning the title.

Over this 55-year period, a lot of great NBA players have been a part of the Suns' roster. From Steve Nash to Charles Barkley, Phoenix's roster always included some of the best players in the league. Still, none of them could lead them to the championship.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the five best players of all-time in the Phoenix Suns' history:

#5 - Jeff Hornacek

Jeff Hornacek spent six years with the Phoenix Suns after the franchise drafted him in the second round as the 46th overall pick of the 1986 NBA Draft. Hornacek formed an impressive duo with Kevin Johnson in the team's backcourt line and appeared in a total of 468 games, averaging 13.7 ppg and 5.4 apg.

During his six-year stint with the Suns (1986-1992), he led Phoenix to four consecutive playoff appearances and two Western Conference Finals runs. He was also the top scorer of the team in 1992 with 20.1 ppg and was named an All-Star once (1992).

#4 - Kevin Johnson

Kevin Johnson has gone down in history as one of the best Phoenix Suns' point guards of all time. He spent 11 years with the franchise (1987-1998, 2000) and was named an All-Star three times. He was also a member of All-NBA teams five times.

With averages of 18.7 ppg, 9.5 apg, and 1.5 spg in 683 games played, Johnson revolutionized the point guard position for Phoenix. He was the Most Improved Player of the NBA in 1989 and one of the main reasons for the team's trip to the NBA Finals in 1993.

His No.7 jersey was retired by the Phoenix Suns in 2001, as Kevin Johnson is third in scoring, fourth in total steals, and second in total assists in franchise history.

#3 - Amar'e Stoudemire

Amar'e Stoudemire has been one of the best, if not the best, power forwards in Phoenix Suns history.

Stoudemire spent eight years with Phoenix (2002-2010), averaging 21.4 ppg, 8.9 rpg and 1.4 bpg. He was the receiver of Nash's assists and finished his Suns career with an impressive 54.4 percent from the field.

His time with Phoenix saw him deal with a lot of injuries, but when healthy he was one of the most dominant big men in the league.

The only thing he didn't accomplish with the Phoenix Suns (six-time All-Star, five-time All-NBA member) was to claim the championship.

#2 - Charles Barkley

The NBA legend joined the Phoenix Suns in 1992 and led the team to the NBA Finals in his debut season (1993). Charles Barkley was named the NBA MVP that season, posting 25.6 ppg, 12.2 rpg and 5.1 apg.

He did not win the championship during his four years with the Suns, but he and Steve Nash are the only Phoenix players to have won the NBA MVP award during their tenure with the team.

While with the Phoenix Suns till 1996, he averaged 23.4 ppg, 11.5 rpg, 4.4 apg and 1.6 spg.

#1 - Steve Nash

Steve Nash was probably the best player in Phoenix Suns' history. Under Mike D'Antoni, Nash led the "Seven Seconds or Less Suns", alongside Amar'e Stoudemire, in one of the most entertaining teams in NBA history.

A two-time NBA MVP (2005, 2006), he dished an average of 10.9 assists over his eight years with the franchise, while he increased this number to 11.0 in five of these eight years.

His collaboration with Stoudemire could only be compared to the John Stockton and Karl Malone duo, and the only thing he didn't do with the Suns was to play in the NBA Finals and win the championship.