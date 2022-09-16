"You guys don't think I'm in charge? You guys don't think I understand the lingo?" - Shaquille O'Neal explains why he got Master's degree at University of Phoenix

Shaquille O'Neal received a Master's degree from the University of Phoenix in 2005. He had a valid reason why he had to get his MBA following a business meeting. The LA Lakers legend also had 15 of his friends get degrees in a very unusual educational setup.

The four-time NBA champ was in Australia earlier this month, holding several seminars and interviews. He explained why getting his Master's degree was essential on the "Be Better Off Show" with Brett Kelly.

After an awkward business meeting, O'Neal made sure it wouldn't happen again.

"I noticed that every time I go to a business meeting," O'Neal said. "The guys we're doing deals with will be like, 'Hello Shaq, how are you doing?' And then they would turn away and look at my lawyers, accountants, and all those guys."

He continued:

"So I said, 'Oh, you guys don't think I'm in charge? You guys don't think I understand the lingo?' So I went and got my masters from the University of Phoenix."

O'Neal earned his MBA through an online course at the University of Phoenix. However, he noted that he still took classes on campus after making a deal with university officials. To attend in-person classes, O'Neal had to pay for 15 friends' tuition fees, as the university wouldn't set up a classroom class for one student.

"The University of Phoenix is an online program mostly," O'Neal said. "But I went to the head officials and said, "I don't want to do it online. I want somebody to teach me in a class.' And they came back and said, 'Unfortunately, we can't set up a classroom for one guy. You need 15 people.' So, I paid for 15 of my friends to get their master's."

Dr. Shaquille O'Neal Ed.D.

Shaquille O'Neal at the PointsBet Built Differently Media Event

Shaquille O'Neal was not content in earning his MBA degree from the University of Phoenix in 2005. He attended Barry University to puruse a doctoral degree in Education. He became Dr. O'Neal Ed.D. in 2012 after graduating with a cumulative GPA of 3.813.

According to Barry University's website, the former Miami Heat superstar earned his doctoral education in four and a half years. He took 16 courses and hours of research under Dr. David M. Kopp, the chairman of the University's Organizational Learning and Leadership programme.

"This is for my mother, who always stressed the importance of education," O'Neal said. "I am proud to have achieved a doctoral degree and wish to thank my professors and Barry University for helping make this dream a reality. I'm smart enough to know that, even at my tender age, my pursuit of education is never finished."

Shaquille O'Neal has used his education to further his business portfolio and net worth. He owns a lot of businesses, including several Big Chicken restaurants, car washes and fitness centers. His reported net worth is close to $400 million.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far