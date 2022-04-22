“You guys want to call it evolution, I’m not gonna be a hater… If it’s not falling, I don’t think it’s something you should” - Shaquille O’Neal says he’s not a fan of big guys shooting 3-pointers

Shaquille O’Neal joined the team of “NBA Today” to share his thoughts on big men shooting threes in today's league. With the deep game evolving in the NBA, we have seen more renters and larger forwards develop their game at three. As a result, Shaq has developed his own opinion on the matter.

Shaq is not a fan of big men shooting the three

O’Neal questions the evolution of big men shooting:

“Is it evolution or de-evolution? I don’t like big guys stepping up and shooting threes. You guys want to call it evolution, I am not gonna be a hater. But you have that ability to do it, I say go out and do it. But if it's failing, I don’t think it’s something you should. I think you always have to mix it up.”

If comments like these were to come from any big man in NBA history, most would probably argue that they would come from “The Big Diesel." O’Neal, regardless of his two NBA scoring titles and dominant game, has never been a reliable shooter. Known for his poor foul shots, it makes sense that O’Neal would disagree with it being considered evolution.

The point Shaq is trying to make is simply that big men have a specific role they need to fill. Focusing on developing a game from deep may take away from the role they are there to play. Their size and capability make them owners of the key on both sides of the floor. If the center pulls from that spot, in order to make a play from deep, the team is left short of a dominant rebounder.

Shaq continued his explanation:

“It’s always easy to get your teammates involved. You want Steph Curry coming up, pick and roles tiring yourself out, or you want to give me the ball and hit the double? Go ahead, Steph. Go to your spot, and I’ll kick it right to you.”

O’Neal is saying that it makes more sense to use your shooters as they are supposed to be used, instead of attempting to develop your own deep game. Though it is a benefit in situations you are left open from deep, Shaq is arguing that there should not be enough occasions to put you in that position as a big man to try and build that skill over utilizing your ability to drain the easy two.

O’Neal, the four-time NBA champion center and 1992-93 Rookie of the Year was NBA’s Most Valuable Player in the 1999-2000 season. Shaq himself earned two scoring titles as a center. “The Big Diesel” had 15 All-Star game selections, 14 All-NBA, and three NBA All-Defensive selections. O’Neal remains to one of only three players to win an NBA MVP, All-Star MVP, and Finals MVP all in the same year (2000).

On top of these accolades, O'Neal ranks eighth all-time in points scored, sixth in field goals, 15th in rebounds, and eighth in blocks. “Big Diesel” holds an admirable third place ranking for all-time field goal percentage at 58.2%. Needless to say, Shaquille O’Neal absolutely dominated. The legendary big earned his stripes.

Over his 19 years in the NBA, the legendary big never attempted a single three pointer. “The Big Diesel” had poor shooting and a non-existent game from deep and still won two scoring titles. That speaks to what O’Neal is trying to say. If you focus on refining your game as being the best big in the league, in the position you are supposed to fill, success and points come just as easy.

Edited by Windy Goodloe