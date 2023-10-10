"You & Jordan are sweeping whatever 5" - Shaquille O'Neal asserting his fantasy team can whoop LeBron James' new NBA era team has fans buzzing

When it comes to prominent big men in NBA history, Shaquille O'Neal has established himself as one of the most elite to have ever done it in his position. Winner of four NBA championships, three Finals MVP awards and one MVP award, the Lakers legend's resume already speaks for itself.

Interestingly, O'Neal posted an image on X that showed two all-stime starting five fantasy teams from different eras. Shaquille O'Neal's team includes Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The opposing team comprises LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

When matched up against one another, O'Neal predicted that his fantasy team would win the head-to-head duel with a 4-2 series win.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

O'Neal's comment on the matchup garnered a number of reactions from NBA fans.

"You and Jordan are sweeping whatever 5 anybody can put together," one fan wrote.

Fan Reaction #1

Fan Reaction #2

Fan Reaction #3

Fan Reaction #4

Fan Reaction #5

Fan Reaction #6

Fan Reaction #7

Fan Reaction #8

Fan Reaction #9

From the reactions, the fans see Shaquille O'neal's team as superior as his frontcourt tandem with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar would get the better of the other team's frontcourt. The fans also factored in the collective number of championships from his team.

Shaquille O'Neal names his personal All-Time starting five

When it comes to naming his all-time starting five unit, Shaquille O'Neal did an interview with Ahmad Rashad where he detailed his picks for the team.

"Julius Erving, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar," O'Neal said.

Interestingly, O'Neal didn't include himself on the team. He mentioned that he wouldn't even have himself as a six-man option on the team--despite being one of the best NBA players in league history.

"No, I'm definitely top 20," O'Neal said. "Definitely top 10."

Even though he has an impressive NBA resume, Shaquille O'Neal separated himself from the all-time greats. It makes sense why O'Neal sees himself in the league's all-time top 10 players.

In the 20 NBA seasons he played in the league, O'Neal averaged 23.7 points (58.2% shooting) and 10.9 rebounds per game. Besides his statistical production, O'Neal was named an All-Star 15 times in his career, including being named to the All-NBA First Team eight times, All-NBA Second Team and All-Defensive Second Team.

Additionally, the Lakers legend has over 28,596 career points and 13,099 career rebounds.