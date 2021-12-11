“You have to just be disciplined all game knowing he’s still going to get his numbers” - Steph Curry full of praise for Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors take on Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers tonight at Wells Fargo Center. As much as the baby-faced assassin wants to break Ray Allen's all-time three-point record, he will not do it at the expense of the game. Curry had incredible praise for Joel Embiid and his game ahead of facing the Sixers tonight.

The two-time MVP spoke after practice last night in Philadelphia. He said:

"It’s difficult, obviously...He’s super talented, physical with his presence, it seems like the control of his game, his decision-making, in terms of how he’s getting his points has evolved every year. You have to just be disciplined all game knowing he’s still going to get his numbers, as long as you make him work, don’t give him easy ones, keep him off the foul line, any great player like that, you’ll take your chances."

The sports world is focused on Steph Curry's three-point shooting as he approaches closer to making history. The Warriors' last game against the Portland Trail Blazers turned into a Curry three-point counter where fans were not paying attention to the score but keeping track of his makes. Many analysts felt that he would legitimately make 16 threes in a game and break the single-game record the same night as well.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife LeBron praising Steph: "The fact that the other night we were really tracking to see if he would make 16 threes in a game, it just lets you know how freaking amazing this guy is. If there’s 1 guy in NBA history that can make 16 threes, it’s Steph Curry."

LeBron praising Steph: "The fact that the other night we were really tracking to see if he would make 16 threes in a game, it just lets you know how freaking amazing this guy is. If there’s 1 guy in NBA history that can make 16 threes, it’s Steph Curry."https://t.co/NnCJbVtXtk

However, he is now 10 threes away, entering tonight's game. Although, making 10 threes in a game is not a big deal for the greatest shooter ever as he has done that 22 times in his career while nobody else has done it more than 5 times. But making 10 shots from beyond the arc in a game is still a gargantuan task.

Steph Curry understands that he cannot force shots and chase history while his team is suffering against a great team like the Joel Embiid-run Philadelphia 76ers. The main goal is always grabbing the win and then eclipsing the record is inevitable anyway.

Curry recognizes the threat that Joel Embiid poses to the Golden State Warriors. He is one of the most dominant big men in the league and the Dubs don't have any seven-footer at their disposal who can make it difficult for him. Curry is going to let the game come to him and the ultimate focus is always going to be playing the right way.

Jeff Skversky @JeffSkversky Steph Curry can break the All-Time NBA 3 point record tonight against his brother Seth Curry and the Sixers Steph Curry can break the All-Time NBA 3 point record tonight against his brother Seth Curry and the Sixers https://t.co/jEUx5OVbz4

Coach Steve Kerr joins Steph Curry in praising Joel Embiid ahead of the matchup at Philadelphia

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr with Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers [Source: USA Today]

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has often been criticized for subbing out Steph Curry and Klay Thompson when they have been on the verge of making history. Klay Thompson was benched after scoring 60 in 29 minutes. Steph Curry was benched after scoring 51 points and 11 threes in three quarters.

Kerr doesn't want his prize jewels to get hurt and it is safe to say that he won't let Steph Curry play increased minutes unnecessarily just to get the record. He also understands Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers can hurt the Warriors in the paint and add another loss to their record.

Steve Kerr spoke about it after last night's practice, saying:

"Playing against Joel is like going into a time machine...It’s like playing against Patrick Ewing or Shaq or Hakeem Olajuwon, it’s a low post-game. He will step out and shoot 3s and run some DHOs and he’s good with that, but he’s one of the few guys in the league now who can dominate a game from the low block"

Steve Kerr continued, complimenting the Philadelphia 76ers front office and the head coach Doc Rivers for doing an incredible job surrounding Embiid with talent. Players like Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry and Danny Green can easily hurt the opposition from downtown, while Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle provide a decent punch as well. Coach Kerr said:

"They’ve (Sixers front office) done a great job with their roster. Putting a lot of shooting around him...Doc [Rivers] does a great job just making you guard everyone, putting you in tough spots where you have to make decisions, and leave some people open potentially...So a very difficult cover and we definitely have our hands full."

Excellent perimeter stoppers and all-defensive guards haven't been able to keep up with Steph Curry. He is a generational talent who is often too much for the defense to deal with.

NBA @NBA



hits 6 3PM in the 10 to go... #CurryWatch @StephenCurry30 hits 6 3PM in the @warriors win to bring him within 10 triples of setting a new NBA record! 10 to go... #CurryWatch@StephenCurry30 hits 6 3PM in the @warriors win to bring him within 10 triples of setting a new NBA record! https://t.co/IrrLUEDsRn

Also Read Article Continues below

So it will certainly be a fun matchup as the world keeps an eye on Curry's three-point makes while the 76ers try their best to stop the MVP favorite.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Stephen Curry make 10 threes against the Philadelphia 76ers? Yes No 0 votes so far