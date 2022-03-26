“You just found yourself saying ‘Gonzaga’s not going to pull it out’” - Stephen A. Smith not surprised by Gonzaga’s Sweet 16, says Chet Holmgren should spend one more year in college

Chet Holmgren and the Gonzaga Bulldogs were among the biggest contenders to win this season's national championship. And although Gonzaga had disappointing performances in the opening rounds, the team still found a way to reach the school's seventh consecutive Sweet 16. But the No. 1 overall seed's luck ran out as the Arkansas Razorbacks defeated the Bulldogs 74-68 on Thursday.

For a school that has emerged as a college basketball power, this looked like the Bulldogs' best opportunity to win their first national title. Holmgren, a freshman, is a favorite to be the first selection in the NBA draft.

On ESPN's "First Take," analyst Stephen A. Smith said the game got to a point when fans realized Gonzaga wasn't going to be able to pull off a miracle.

“You just found yourself saying, ‘Gonzaga’s not going to pull it out.’”

The upset was eye-opening as many expected the top-ranked Bulldogs (28-4) to be playing in the Final Four at a minimum.

Smith said he would love to see the talented big man return for another year. Although Holmgren is expected to be a top-three pick, many skeptics point out that his thin frame could be problematic in the NBA.

"This guy is so rail thin. ... I'd love to see him back in college for another year," Smith said.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs' shocking loss to Arkansas has opened the door for a different contender to win the national championship.

Defending champion Baylor, which lost in the second round, and Gonzaga, the runner-up last season, are two of three No. 1 seeds already eliminated. No. 1 Arizona also lost on Thursday. Kansas, the No. 1 seed in the Midwest, plays Providence in the Sweet 16 on Friday. Only two No. 2 seeds remain: Duke and Villanova, who are through to the Elite Eight.

Attention will now turn to center Chet Holmgren, who is expected to be one of the top picks in the draft. While many have pointed out his thin frame, Holmgren has the tools and ability to become a potential matchup nightmare in the NBA.

Listed at 7-foot-0, 195 pounds, Holmgren will get plenty of attention due to his lack of overall bulk. But his ability as a defensive weapon and incredible shot blocker make him such an intriguing prospect.

Holmgren finished with averages of 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 60.7%, including 39.0% from 3-point range.

