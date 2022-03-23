“You just did something no one else ever done, I wanna see you actually have real feelings” - Gilbert Arenas says expecting LeBron James not to celebrate his accomplishments is unrealistic

LeBron James' celebration of his most recent accomplishment amid a disappointing season was mentioned in Tuesday’s episode of “NBA Heat Check.” Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas weighed in with his opinion on the issue.

LeBron James celebrates personal acheivement even after blowout loss

Gilbert Arenas commented:

“It would have been unrealistic if he did what he usually did. You know, these stats are meaningless, you know, and we should have won the game, and blah. That’s unrealistic. Come on. You just did something no one else has ever done. I wanna see you have real feelings.”

LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to have 10,000 points, assists and rebounds on March 13. Unfortunately for him, the achievement came during a 29-point loss to the Phoenix Suns (140-111).

James celebrated his accomplishment after the game, with some people regarding it as disrespectful, considering the team's season. Arenas, on the other hand, said he was happy to see James celebrate.

Arenas said:

“I’m glad he kind of celebrated what he did as an individual.”

LeBron James is averaging an NBA-leading 30.0 points as well as 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. His efforts have not translated into victories for the LA Lakers (31-41), who are ninth in the Western Conference.

On Monday, the Lakers won their second game in three tries, something the team hasn't done since Feb. 2-5. Los Angeles hasn't won consecutive games since Jan. 7.

James had another triple-double with 38 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists in a 131-120 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The team looked to be having fun in the process.

What wasn't much fun for James was the poster dunk he had on past teammate Kevin Love. LeBron said he did not like doing that to a friend, but Love knew what he was in for when he saw James driving.

It is refreshing for Lakers fans to see James and his teammates still in good spirits after a difficult season. Having players like Russell Westbrook remain positive shows a veteran resilience the Lakers have.

The confident attitude the Lakers exhibited in Cleveland makes fans maintain belief in the team. If the Lakers can manage to keep their foot in the door for the playoffs, there is no telling what a hungry James can do.

If the postseason began today, the Lakers would play in the Nine-Ten Game of the play-in tournament. The winner plays the loser of the Seven-Eight Game to earn the No. 8 seed and the final spot in the Western Conference playoffs.

Now that he has become the first person to ever reach 10,000 points, assists and rebounds, James looks to be confident. That's a good sign for Lakers fans.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein